Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Mexico is bringing back some traditional uniforms, but one of its football players won’t be around to wear them. Reportedly.

According to 247Sports.com, Willie Hobdy has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The defensive back is one of just three New Mexico football players currently listed in Ye Olde Transfer Portal.

Hobdy will be leaving the Lobos as a graduate transfer. That will give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020. If that’s his next move, of course.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Hobdy came to the New Mexico football program from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. In 2017-18, the Texas native appeared in 18 career games for the Lobos. He started on of those contests, that coming in 2017. Despite that experience, Hobdy didn’t record any statistics this past season at UNM.

During his time in Albuquerque, Hobdy was credited with 19 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Last year, Hobdy was part of the track team at UNM. He participated in the triple jump in three indoor meets.