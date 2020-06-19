Add Stanford to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8. Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date. And, as far as that goes, so did Clemson, Louisville and Pitt. Another ACC school, Miami, kicked its off June 15; a Big Ten school, Michigan, began that same day. Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

This past Monday, Pac-12 schools began their respective returns to campus. Except for those Power Fives in California. UCLA, though, confirmed Wednesday that it will begin its phased return June 22.

A day later, another Cali program, Stanford, confirmed that it will allow all student-athletes, football players included, to return to the campus for voluntary activities. There are, though, stipulations. From the university’s release: