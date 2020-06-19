An off-field issue has prematurely put to an end one Tennessee football player’s time on Rocky Top.

Tim Jordan was arrested late last month on multiple charges after being pulled over for speeding. The Vols running back is facing one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The firearm charge is a third-degree felony. The other two are misdemeanors.

Less than a month later, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that the senior is no longer a member of the Tennessee football team. While not couched as such by the coach, a UT official confirmed that Jordan was indeed dismissed from the squad.

Jordan’s next move Will Likely be to enter the NCAA transfer database. The Bartow, Fla., product has one season of eligibility remaining. He does, though, also have a redshirt he could use in 2020. That would allow him to play in 2021 if he were to so choose.

Jordan was a four-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Volunteers.

The past three seasons, Jordan has appeared in 36 of UT’s 37 games. This past season, Jordan’s 428 yards were third on the Vols. The year before, he was second on the team with 522 yards on the ground.

All told, Jordan has rushed for 1002 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Knoxville. The Florida native has also added 26 receptions for another 227 yards coming out of the backfield.