After losing a player to it last month, UAB football has picked up an addition from the portal this month.

Tyree Turner entered the NCAA transfer database back in late January. UAB has now confirmed five months later that the South Alabama defensive tackle has transferred into the Blazers football program.

Turner will be using his sixth season of eligibility at the Conference USA school. Obviously, Turner will be coming to Birmingham as a graduate transfer. This Will Likely be his final season of eligibility

“Blessed to be here,” Turner wrote on Twitter. “Loving it!”

Turner was a two-star member of the Class of 2015 for South Alabama. Injuries caused the Georgia native to miss most of his 2015 and 2019 seasons. That allowed the lineman to apply and be granted a waiver for a sixth season of eligibility.

In between, Turner was a starting defensive lineman for the Jaguars. During that stretch, Turner started 27 of the 32 games in which he played. During his time with the Blazers, Turner was credited with 128 tackles, 21½ tackles for loss, nine sacks, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

This past season, Turner earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019. The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history. The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school. The previous high for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.