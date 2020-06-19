Virginia Tech football
Getty Images

Suspended Virginia Tech DE Jaevon Becton enters transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One erstwhile Virginia Tech football player has taken up his expected residence in the portal.

In an early-March statement, it was announced that “Virginia Tech football student-athlete Jaevon Becton has been suspended from the program, effective immediately.” The school went on to state that the defensive end “is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.” Additionally, Becton’s name was removed from the program’s official online roster.

Fast-forward three months or so, and 247Sports.com is reporting that the lineman is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

A three-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2018, Becton was rated as the No. 17 prospect regardless of position in the state of Virginia.  He was the highest-rated defensive end in the Hokies’ class that year.

Becton took a redshirt for his true freshman season.  This past season, the lineman appeared in 10 games.  During that action as a reserve, he was credited with a dozen tackles and one quarterback hit.

Prior to the disciplinary matter, Becton had been expected to, at minimum, compete for a spot in Tech’s line rotation.

At this point, it seems likely Becton would have to sit out the 2020 season.  If that’s the case, he’ll have two more seasons of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Report: 23 Clemson football players/staffers test positive for COVID-19

Clemson football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clemson has set a bar that no football program wants to hit.

Friday evening, Clemson announced that, of the 315 tests administered to returning Tigers student-athletes and staff, 28 were positive for COVID-19.  The school did not give a sport-by-sport breakdown of the positives.

However, The Athletic is reporting that, of the 28 positives, 23 were football players.  Another report, though, had the breakdown as 21 Clemson football players and two staffers. That latter report made sure to note that staffers didn’t necessarily equate to coaches.

The university stated that most of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.  There have been no hospitalizations as a result of coronavirus.

From the release:

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.

Thus far, the Clemson football program has not commented on the reports.

Clemson, of course, isn’t alone in reporting sizable numbers.  Thursday, Texas confirmed that 13 of its football players had tested positive or are presumed positive.

Middle Tennessee losing WR Zack Dobson to transfer portal

Middle Tennessee football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Over the past month, Middle Tennessee has been on both sides of the football transfer portal.

In mid-May, the Conference USA school brought in Purdue transfer cornerback Kenneth Major.  A week later, quarterback Randall Johnson took the first step in leaving Middle Tennessee football by entering the NCAA transfer database.

This week, Zack Dobson confirmed that he has joined Johnson in the portal.  The wide receiver made his decision known to the public on Twitter.

“I want to thank all of the coaches at MTSU for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the team,” the receiver wrote. “They have taught me so much about the sport and how to be a great student-athlete.  I also want to thank all of the players at MTSU.  We have built a brotherhood and I am excited to see where each of our journeys take us.

“While I am grateful for my time at Middle Tennessee State University, I know that I have to make decisions that best serve myself and my family.  Thus, my recruitment is now open.  I am excited to see where my next 2 years will take me.”

Dobson will be exiting the Middle Tennessee football program as a graduate transfer.  As noted, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

The Knoxville native was a three-star member of the Tennessee football Class of 2017.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the 5-8, 164-pound Dobson played in 17 games.  He started seven of those appearances.

During his time with the Blue Raiders, Dobson totaled 413 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.  He added another 327 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Middle Tennessee State is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  That was the program’s worst record since going 2-10 in 2011.  MTSU also saw its school-record streak of bowl appearances end at four in a row.

Citing distrust of Chip Kelly’s program, UCLA football players asking for third-party health official to oversee voluntary workouts

UCLA football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

So much for the positive news when it comes to the UCLA football program.

This week, UCLA became the first California Power Five football program to announce a return date for voluntary on-campus.  Per the school, those workouts were set to begin next Mondy, June 22.  However, the Los Angeles Times is reporting that, following a virtual team meeting Thursday night, 30 UCLA football players have thrown their support behind a document demanding third-party oversight of their upcoming workouts.  The reason?  They do not trust Chip Kelly‘s program “to act in their best interest, particularly in regard to their health,” the Times wrote.

According to the players, “UCLA has ‘perpetually failed us… neglected and mismanaged injury cases.” Specific examples weren’t cited

From the Times‘ report:

The players demanded that a “third-party health official” be on hand for all football activities to see that protocols for COVID-19 prevention are being followed; that anonymous whistleblower protections are provided for athletes and staff to report violations; and that each player can make a decision about whether to come back to Westwood without fear of losing his scholarship or other retaliation.

“These demands reflect our call for an environment in which we do not feel pressured to return to competition, and if we choose not to return, that our decision will be respected,” the document reads. “If our demands are not met, we will refrain from booster events, recruiting events and all football-related promotional activities.

“The decision to return to training amidst a global pandemic has put us, the student-athletes, on the frontlines of a battle that we as a nation have not yet been able to win. We feel that as some of the first members of the community to attempt a return to normalcy, we must have assurances that allow us to make informed decisions and be protected regardless of our decision.

The newspaper writes that “UCLA athletic officials expressed understanding of the players’ hesitation to return to campus as the pandemic continues.”

UPDATED 5:20 p.m. ET: It certainly didn’t take long for UCLA football to at least start to take some action.

Stanford joins UCLA as California Power Five schools announcing return to on-campus workouts for football players, others

Stanford football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Add Stanford to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8.  Ohio StateIndiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so did ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Another ACC school, Miami, kicked its off June 15; a Big Ten school, Michigan, began that same day.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

This past Monday, Pac-12 schools began their respective returns to campus.  Except for those Power Fives in California.  UCLA, though, confirmed Wednesday that it will begin its phased return June 22.

A day later, another Cali program, Stanford, confirmed that it will allow all student-athletes, football players included, to return to the campus for voluntary activities.  There are, though, stipulations.  From the university’s release:

The return to play plan for voluntary activities is open to student-athletes of any sport, provided they have been authorized to engage, properly screened by the sports medicine team and experienced no known COVID-19 contact for 7-14 days prior to their return to campus. There will be a re-entry protocol customized to each student-athlete. Housing and meals during this period are the responsibility of the student-athletes participating in voluntary activity, as campus residences remain closed to undergraduate students.

Student-athletes returning for voluntary activities will be required to complete a daily online screening assessment and an in-person screening prior to entering the Stanford Athletics campus. Student-athletes will have access to outdoor and aquatic facilities and be permitted to enter the athletic training room and sports medicine clinic by appointment only.

Additional health and safety measures required of all student-athletes returning for voluntary activities include: practicing sufficient physical distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands with soap and water frequently, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer and thoroughly cleaning equipment between each use.