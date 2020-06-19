Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One erstwhile Virginia Tech football player has taken up his expected residence in the portal.

In an early-March statement, it was announced that “Virginia Tech football student-athlete Jaevon Becton has been suspended from the program, effective immediately.” The school went on to state that the defensive end “is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.” Additionally, Becton’s name was removed from the program’s official online roster.

Fast-forward three months or so, and 247Sports.com is reporting that the lineman is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

A three-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2018, Becton was rated as the No. 17 prospect regardless of position in the state of Virginia. He was the highest-rated defensive end in the Hokies’ class that year.

Becton took a redshirt for his true freshman season. This past season, the lineman appeared in 10 games. During that action as a reserve, he was credited with a dozen tackles and one quarterback hit.

Prior to the disciplinary matter, Becton had been expected to, at minimum, compete for a spot in Tech’s line rotation.

At this point, it seems likely Becton would have to sit out the 2020 season. If that’s the case, he’ll have two more seasons of eligibility to use starting in 2021.