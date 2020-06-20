Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BYU and its defensive secondary have suffered a potential blow, courtesy of the football portal.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Isaiah Herron has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A BYU football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback is listed in the transfer portal.

At this point, it’s unclear exactly why Herron is potentially leaving the Cougars. Entering the offseason, Herron was seemingly in line for a starting job in 2020.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Herron was a two-star member of the BYU football Class of 2018. The Las Vegas native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of Nevada.

As a true freshman, Herron played in four games but was able to use a redshirt. A year ago, the defensive back started seven of the 11 games in which he played. During that action, he was credited with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Herron is at least the third BYU player to transfer out of the football program the past three months. Defensive lineman Austin Chambers popped a squat in the portal in March. A month later, defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi left BYU. For Holy War rival Utah.