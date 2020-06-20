Old Dominion football
Penn State transfer Ricky Slade appears headed for a reunion at Old Dominion

By John TaylorJun 20, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Old Dominion and its football roster could benefit from a previous coach-player relationship.

Back in February, Penn State’s Ricky Slade entered the NCAA transfer database.  Four months later, the running back still hasn’t found a new college football home.  However, that could change in short order.

According to Matt Zenitz of al.com, Slade “will likely” transfer into the Old Dominion football program.  As of yet, though, there has been no movement by either the program or the player.

One of the reasons why ODU is under consideration?  Ricky Rhane was hired by the Monarchs as its next head coach last December.  His previous job?  As the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

A five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Slade was rated as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the country.  Slade was also the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia.  Only two signees in PSU’s class that year, defensive end Micah Parsons and wide receiver Justin Shorter, were rated higher than Slade.

In two seasons in Happy Valley, Slade ran for 471 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 carries.  This past season, he also caught 12 passes for another 105 yards.

Slade Will Likely have to sit out 2020, leaving him two years of eligibility moving forward.

Old Dominion is coming off a 1-11 football campaign.  In early December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as the head coach at ODU.  Wilder was the only coach the program had ever known.

LSU safety Eric Monroe enters the transfer portal

LSU football
By John TaylorJun 20, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
LSU is the latest to feel the personnel sting of the football transfer portal.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, Eric Monroe has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  An LSU football official has since confirmed that the defensive back is listed in the portal.

Thus far, the player has not addressed his decision to potentially move on from the Tigers.  Speaking of which…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As a graduate transfer — he’ll graduate this summer — Monroe will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  If that’s the path he chooses, of course.  Regardless of where he lands, this coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Monroe was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016.  The Houston native was the No. 9 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas.  He was also the No. 3 safety in the country.

As a true freshman, Monroe took a redshirt. The next three seasons, the defensive back played in 29 games.  Monroe started one of those contests, with that coming in 2017.  In LSU’s championship season, Monroe played in a dozen games.

In that action, Monroe was credited with 21 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss.

Former Florida State football player starts petition to rename Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State football
By John TaylorJun 20, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
Could the home of Florida State football undergo a name change?  If one former Seminole has his way, it will.

Doak Campbell Stadium was opened in 1950 and named in honor of Doak S. Campbell, the university’s president at the time.  Campbell helped guide the university’s transition from the Florida College for Women to FSU in 1947.  However, Campbell was also a pro-segregationist, going so far as to forbid the student newspaper from reporting on racial segregation.

Which brings us to Kendrick Scott, who played linebacker for Florida State football from 1991-94.  In a petition posted to change.org, Scott is calling for Campbell’s name to be removed from the stadium.  At the moment, the stadium is officially called Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.  Scott’s petition calls for the stadium to be renamed Charlie Ward Field at Bobby Bowden Stadium.  Ward, of course, played quarterback at FSU and, in 1993, became the first Florida State football player to win the Heisman Trophy.

Below is the content of Scott’s petition:

The stadium at FSU was named after Doak Campbell a former FSU President. While the tradition has been preserved, in reflection his non-inclusive views of blacks as a segregationist is divisive, therefore his name should be removed from a stadium that has been home to many Black football players helping to build the school and the tradition to what it has become today: a national treasure.

Therefore, this petition seeks to change the name of the stadium to the Bobby Bowden Stadium and change Bobby Bowden field to Charlie Ward field. Charlie Ward was recently polled at the greatest Seminole of all time and rightfully so. He broke a modern-day color barrier by being the first Black football player to win a Heisman Trophy at a Florida School. He remains the most decorated college football player in history.

As of yet, neither the university nor the Florida State football program has commented on the petition.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including revisiting Steve Spurrier’s 2007 comments on the Confederate flag

college football
By John TaylorJun 20, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Baker Mayfield still doesn’t like Texas football, QB Sam Ehlinger
THE SYNOPSIS: The Red River SHOOTOUT rivalry last longer than one’s playing career.  In Austin and in Norman.

2018

THE HEADLINE: LSU lands commitment from nation’s No. 1 cornerback
THE SYNOPSIS: Derek Stingley Jr. started all 15 games for the Tigers in 2019.  All he did was earn consensus first-team All-American honors.  As a true freshman.

2017

THE HEADLINE: West Virginia confirms ex-Florida QB Will Grier will be eligible for opener vs. Virginia Tech
THE SYNOPSIS: During his two seasons in Morgantown, Grier passed for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Charges won’t be filed against Alabama players
THE SYNOPSIS: “It just means more… SEC players not being punished for their actions because they play football.” Non-SEC fans.  Probably.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier’s 2007 comments on Confederate flag worth revisiting
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ol’ Ball Coach wasn’t one to mince words.  About anything. From 2007:

I realize I’m not supposed to get in the political arena as a football coach, but if anybody were ever to ask me about that damn Confederate flag, I would say we need to get rid of it. I’ve been told not to talk about that. But if anyone were ever to ask me about it, I certainly wish we could get rid of it.

Spurrier’s words were revisited in the wake of the shooting at a historic Charleston, SC, church. A shooting that left nine people, all Black, dead at the hands of a 21-year-old white supremacist.  And, nope, not going to mention his name.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Bob Stoops’ home burglarized early Wednesday morning
THE SYNOPSIS: We’d say no post-2000 national title rings were missing.  But that’d be just mean.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Oddsmakers still high on USC’s 2012 title hopes
THE SYNOPSIS: “High” would be the operative word there as the Trojans went 7-6 that season.

2011

THE HEADLINE: BcS set to meet with DOJ
THE SYNOPSIS: “Excuse me, sir. Seeing as how the VP is such a VIP, shouldn’t we keep the PC on the QT? ‘Cause if it leaks to the VC, he could end up an MIA and then we’d all be put on KP.”

New Mexico’s Willie Hobdy enters transfer portal

New Mexico football
By John TaylorJun 19, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
New Mexico is bringing back some traditional uniforms, but one of its football players won’t be around to wear them.  Reportedly.

According to 247Sports.com, Willie Hobdy has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive back is one of just three New Mexico football players currently listed in Ye Olde Transfer Portal.

Hobdy will be leaving the Lobos as a graduate transfer.  That will give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.  If that’s his next move, of course.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Hobdy came to the New Mexico football program from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.  In 2017-18, the Texas native appeared in 18 career games for the Lobos.  He started on of those contests, that coming in 2017.  Despite that experience, Hobdy didn’t record any statistics this past season at UNM.

During his time in Albuquerque, Hobdy was credited with 19 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Last year, Hobdy was part of the track team at UNM.  He participated in the triple jump in three indoor meets.