The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Baker Mayfield still doesn’t like Texas football, QB Sam Ehlinger

THE SYNOPSIS: The Red River SHOOTOUT rivalry last longer than one’s playing career. In Austin and in Norman.

2018

THE HEADLINE: LSU lands commitment from nation’s No. 1 cornerback

THE SYNOPSIS: Derek Stingley Jr. started all 15 games for the Tigers in 2019. All he did was earn consensus first-team All-American honors. As a true freshman.

2017

THE HEADLINE: West Virginia confirms ex-Florida QB Will Grier will be eligible for opener vs. Virginia Tech

THE SYNOPSIS: During his two seasons in Morgantown, Grier passed for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Charges won’t be filed against Alabama players

THE SYNOPSIS: “It just means more… SEC players not being punished for their actions because they play football.” Non-SEC fans. Probably.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier’s 2007 comments on Confederate flag worth revisiting

THE SYNOPSIS: The Ol’ Ball Coach wasn’t one to mince words. About anything. From 2007:

I realize I’m not supposed to get in the political arena as a football coach, but if anybody were ever to ask me about that damn Confederate flag, I would say we need to get rid of it. I’ve been told not to talk about that. But if anyone were ever to ask me about it, I certainly wish we could get rid of it.

Spurrier’s words were revisited in the wake of the shooting at a historic Charleston, SC, church. A shooting that left nine people, all Black, dead at the hands of a 21-year-old white supremacist. And, nope, not going to mention his name.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Bob Stoops’ home burglarized early Wednesday morning

THE SYNOPSIS: We’d say no post-2000 national title rings were missing. But that’d be just mean.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Oddsmakers still high on USC’s 2012 title hopes

THE SYNOPSIS: “High” would be the operative word there as the Trojans went 7-6 that season.

2011

THE HEADLINE: BcS set to meet with DOJ

THE SYNOPSIS: “Excuse me, sir. Seeing as how the VP is such a VIP, shouldn’t we keep the PC on the QT? ‘Cause if it leaks to the VC, he could end up an MIA and then we’d all be put on KP.”