Perhaps distracted by a mammoth future home-and-home, we overlooked this Ole Miss football scheduling nugget. Allow us, though, to rectify that oversight.

(But, still y’all: Alabama-Ohio State. Seriously.)

This past week, Ole Miss announced a future one-off football matchup with Alcorn State. The game will be played Sept. 9, 2028, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. According to the release from the Rebels, that matchup will be the first-ever historically black college and university (HBCU) and current SWAC opponent that Ole Miss has faced on the football field.

A personal relationship likely helped the agreement come to fruition.

Alcorn State’s athletic director, Derek Horne, played college basketball at Ole Miss in the mid-eighties. Additionally, Horne spent 15 years in the Ole Miss athletic department as both an assistant athletic director and senior associate AD.

“This is a matchup that we’ve been working on for quite some time, and I want to thank Alcorn State A.D. Derek Horne, a good friend and great Rebel, for helping make this happen,” said Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter. “To play an HBCU from our state is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time, and hopefully this will open the door for other meetings with HBCU institutions in the future. We look forward to this contest and know it will be exciting for our fans at Ole Miss as well as the fans at Alcorn State.”

“I’m very happy to develop this relationship and opportunity with my dear friend Keith Carter,” Horne said in his statement. “We’re looking forward to this contest and to other continued opportunities, not only with Ole Miss but also sister institutions within the state of Mississippi.”

It was confirmed last month that Ole Miss had agreed to a 2028 game against South Alabama.