Baylor added an experienced player to its football roster late this past week. The same day, the Bears added a recruit with an impressive recruiting pedigree.
In April of 2019, Lorando Johnson committed to LSU. During the Early Signing Period, though, Johnson didn’t sign with the Tigers. National Signing Day in February of this year came and went without the defensive back putting his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent as well.
Friday evening, however, Baylor confirmed that Johnson has officially signed with the Big 12 football program.
Welcome to the Baylor Family, @lorandojohnson!#SicEm | #JustTheStart pic.twitter.com/qQCZ1MyeRn
— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) June 19, 2020
Johnson is a four-star 2020 signee. On the 247Sports.com composite, the Lancaster, Tex., product is rated as the No. 28 cornerback in the country. Only two signees in BU’s class this cycle are rated higher than Johnson.
In addition to Baylor and LSU, Johnson also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas A&M.