The USC football program is mourning the loss of one of its own. The way-too-early loss of one of its own.

According to a tweet from the USC football Twitter account, Max Tuerk has passed away from unspecified causes. Tuerk was just 26 years old.

While the cause of death has not been determined, 247Sports.com reports that Tuerk collapsed while hiking.

“#FightOnForever, Max Tuerk,” the program started in a tweet. “The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk’s passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family.”

#FightOnForever, Max Tuerk. The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk’s passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family. pic.twitter.com/PBzN1J55Ch — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 21, 2020

Current USC head football coach Clay Helton sent out his own Twitter missive as well.

“Heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk,” the coach wrote. “Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk. Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. — Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) June 21, 2020

Tuerk was a member of the USC football team from 2012-15. In October of his senior season, Tuerk suffered a torn ACL that ended his last year with the Trojans. Prior to that, the versatile lineman made 38 starts – 18 at center, 14 at left guard, five at left tackle, one at right tackle.

In 2016, Tuerk was a third-round pick in the NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Tuerk’s passing.