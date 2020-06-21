Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 21, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Father of LSU football player reportedly received $180K in stolen money from booster

THE SYNOPSIS: That booster was sentenced to 33 months in prison last October. Thus far, there have no NCAA issues arising from this for LSU.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue distribution hits $51 million

THE SYNOPSIS: And some fans continue to bitch about players profiting off their own names/images/likenesses.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer constantly thinking about Michigan rivalry

THE SYNOPSIS: During his time at Ohio State, Meyer went 8-1 against That Team Up North. 1-1 as a graduate assistant from 1986-87. 7-0 as head coach from 2012-18.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Harvey Updyke’s trial delayed… again

THE SYNOPSIS: Anybody miss the days of almost daily Updyke updates? Yeah, neither do I.

2011

THE HEADLINE: North Carolina Notice of Allegations targets John Blake, Jennifer Wiley

THE SYNOPSIS: This was part of the path that led to Butch Davis‘ dismissal as head coach. A month before the season kicked off.

2011

THE HEADLINE: BMV probe finds no wrongdoing in vehicle purchases by OSU players

THE SYNOPSIS: Hoo-boy. Non-Ohio State fans were in a tizzy and/or uproar over this one.

2010

