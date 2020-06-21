The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 21, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Father of LSU football player reportedly received $180K in stolen money from booster
THE SYNOPSIS: That booster was sentenced to 33 months in prison last October. Thus far, there have no NCAA issues arising from this for LSU.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue distribution hits $51 million
THE SYNOPSIS: And some fans continue to bitch about players profiting off their own names/images/likenesses.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer constantly thinking about Michigan rivalry
THE SYNOPSIS: During his time at Ohio State, Meyer went 8-1 against That Team Up North. 1-1 as a graduate assistant from 1986-87. 7-0 as head coach from 2012-18.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Harvey Updyke’s trial delayed… again
THE SYNOPSIS: Anybody miss the days of almost daily Updyke updates? Yeah, neither do I.
2011
THE HEADLINE: North Carolina Notice of Allegations targets John Blake, Jennifer Wiley
THE SYNOPSIS: This was part of the path that led to Butch Davis‘ dismissal as head coach. A month before the season kicked off.
2011
THE HEADLINE: BMV probe finds no wrongdoing in vehicle purchases by OSU players
THE SYNOPSIS: Hoo-boy. Non-Ohio State fans were in a tizzy and/or uproar over this one.
2010
BYU and its defensive secondary have suffered a potential blow, courtesy of the football portal.
247Sports.com was the first to report that Isaiah Herron has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A BYU football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback is listed in the transfer portal.
At this point, it’s unclear exactly why Herron is potentially leaving the Cougars. Entering the offseason, Herron was seemingly in line for a starting job in 2020.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
Herron was a two-star member of the BYU football Class of 2018. The Las Vegas native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of Nevada.
As a true freshman, Herron played in four games but was able to use a redshirt. A year ago, the defensive back started seven of the 11 games in which he played. During that action, he was credited with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.
Herron is at least the third BYU player to transfer out of the football program the past three months. Defensive lineman Austin Chambers popped a squat in the portal in March. A month later, defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi left BYU. For Holy War rival Utah.
Perhaps distracted by a mammoth future home-and-home, we overlooked this Ole Miss football scheduling nugget. Allow us, though, to rectify that oversight.
(But, still y’all: Alabama-Ohio State. Seriously.)
This past week, Ole Miss announced a future one-off football matchup with Alcorn State. The game will be played Sept. 9, 2028, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. According to the release from the Rebels, that matchup will be the first-ever historically black college and university (HBCU) and current SWAC opponent that Ole Miss has faced on the football field.
A personal relationship likely helped the agreement come to fruition.
Alcorn State’s athletic director, Derek Horne, played college basketball at Ole Miss in the mid-eighties. Additionally, Horne spent 15 years in the Ole Miss athletic department as both an assistant athletic director and senior associate AD.
“This is a matchup that we’ve been working on for quite some time, and I want to thank Alcorn State A.D. Derek Horne, a good friend and great Rebel, for helping make this happen,” said Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter. “To play an HBCU from our state is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time, and hopefully this will open the door for other meetings with HBCU institutions in the future. We look forward to this contest and know it will be exciting for our fans at Ole Miss as well as the fans at Alcorn State.”
“I’m very happy to develop this relationship and opportunity with my dear friend Keith Carter,” Horne said in his statement. “We’re looking forward to this contest and to other continued opportunities, not only with Ole Miss but also sister institutions within the state of Mississippi.”
It was confirmed last month that Ole Miss had agreed to a 2028 game against South Alabama.
Old Dominion and its football roster could benefit from a previous coach-player relationship.
Back in February, Penn State’s Ricky Slade entered the NCAA transfer database. Four months later, the running back still hasn’t found a new college football home. However, that could change in short order.
According to Matt Zenitz of al.com, Slade “will likely” transfer into the Old Dominion football program. As of yet, though, there has been no movement by either the program or the player.
One of the reasons why ODU is under consideration? Ricky Rhane was hired by the Monarchs as its next head coach last December. His previous job? As the offensive coordinator at Penn State.
A five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Slade was rated as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the country. Slade was also the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia. Only two signees in PSU’s class that year, defensive end Micah Parsons and wide receiver Justin Shorter, were rated higher than Slade.
In two seasons in Happy Valley, Slade ran for 471 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 carries. This past season, he also caught 12 passes for another 105 yards.
Slade Will Likely have to sit out 2020, leaving him two years of eligibility moving forward.
Old Dominion is coming off a 1-11 football campaign. In early December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as the head coach at ODU. Wilder was the only coach the program had ever known.
LSU is the latest to feel the personnel sting of the football transfer portal.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, Eric Monroe has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. An LSU football official has since confirmed that the defensive back is listed in the portal.
Thus far, the player has not addressed his decision to potentially move on from the Tigers. Speaking of which…
As a graduate transfer — he’ll graduate this summer — Monroe will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. If that’s the path he chooses, of course. Regardless of where he lands, this coming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Monroe was a four-star member of the LSU football Class of 2016. The Houston native was the No. 9 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas. He was also the No. 3 safety in the country.
As a true freshman, Monroe took a redshirt. The next three seasons, the defensive back played in 29 games. Monroe started one of those contests, with that coming in 2017. In LSU’s championship season, Monroe played in a dozen games.
In that action, Monroe was credited with 21 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss.