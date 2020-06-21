LSU sees your 23 football players, Clemson, and raises you seven more. Reportedly.

Friday, reports emerged that at least 23 Clemson football players/staffers had tested positive for COVID-19. That came on the heels of Texas confirming 13 of its football players had tested positive or are presumed positive. Houston, meanwhile, hit the pause button on voluntary workouts after six student-athletes tested positive.

Saturday, multiple reports emerged that more than one-quarter of the LSU football team has been quarantined “because of virus-related concerns.” SI.com reports that “[a]t least 30 of LSU’s 115 players have been isolated because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive.”

All of those involved are asymptomatic. There have been no hospitalizations related to the outbreak as of yet.

From the Baton Rouge Advocate:

A portion of LSU’s football players… were quarantined after attending bars in Tigerland — a student-focused nightlife area that the Louisiana Department of Health announced on Friday produced more than 100 positive cases.

Also, from SI.com: