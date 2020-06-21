Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Someone connected to the Pitt football program has an off-field issue with which to deal. And it’s not a player. Or a coach for that matter.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Bill Hillgrove was arrested this week and charged with driving under the influence. The 80-year-old Hillgrove is the longtime radio voice of Pitt football specifically and Pitt athletics in general. He also does play-by-play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Police officials, per the Tribune-Review, stated that Hillgrove crashed into the front of a grocery store Monday evening. And then proceeded to get out of his car, go into the store to get a prescription filled, come back to his vehicle and drive it home. A witness stated that Hillgrove was “weaving on the sidewalk” after exiting his vehicle.

From the newspaper’s report:

Following the incident at Ferri’s, police officers went to his Jude Court home. They found Hillgrove in his kitchen. After asking if Hillgrove had been drinking, he responded he “had a couple beers” at Bella Luna in Murrysville. When asked what happened at Ferri’s, Hillgrove responded, “That car just got away from me. I’m telling you that car just got away from me.” Hillgrove told police he was not asked to show insurance information on scene, noting that he did not have his insurance card available because he was driving a dealer vehicle. Hillgrove added, according to the complaint, that a store employee said similar incidents happen all the time.

A breathalyzer test showed that Hillgrove’s BAC was .16%. That’s twice the legal limit of .08%.

None of the parties involved, including Hillgrove and Pitt athletics, have commented on the development.

In 1970, a year after becoming the road broadcaster for Pitt basketball, Hillgrove was named as the radio color commentator for Pitt football. In 1974, he took over play-by-play duties, a job he still holds.

In 1994, Hillgrove was named the play-by-play broadcaster for the Steelers.