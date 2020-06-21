Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Texas Tech is officially the beneficiary of one of two Alabama football players who left the program this month.

In early June, Tyrell Shavers entered the NCAA transfer database. Less than a week later, the four-star 2017 signee announced his commitment to SEC West “rival” Mississippi State. June 9, fellow wide receiver Chadarius Townsend confirmed that he too is leaving Tuscaloosa.

Tuesday evening, Townsend announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Texas Tech football team. Late this past week, Texas Tech confirmed that Townsend has been added to the football roster. The program also acknowledged what had been expected: Townsend will come to Lubbock as a running back.

Townsend is leaving Alabama and is headed to the Big 12 school as a graduate transfer. That will allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. Additionally, he’ll have another year to use in 2021 as well.

Like Shavers, Townsend was a four-star signee for the Crimson Tide in 2017. The Tanner, Ala., native was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.

During his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Townsend had spent time as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Townsend played in 19 games the past two years. Six of those appearances came in 2019.

For his career, Townsend totaled 22 yards on eight carries