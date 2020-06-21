Texas Tech is officially the beneficiary of one of two Alabama football players who left the program this month.
In early June, Tyrell Shavers entered the NCAA transfer database. Less than a week later, the four-star 2017 signee announced his commitment to SEC West “rival” Mississippi State. June 9, fellow wide receiver Chadarius Townsend confirmed that he too is leaving Tuscaloosa.
Tuesday evening, Townsend announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Texas Tech football team. Late this past week, Texas Tech confirmed that Townsend has been added to the football roster. The program also acknowledged what had been expected: Townsend will come to Lubbock as a running back.
Townsend is leaving Alabama and is headed to the Big 12 school as a graduate transfer. That will allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. Additionally, he’ll have another year to use in 2021 as well.
Like Shavers, Townsend was a four-star signee for the Crimson Tide in 2017. The Tanner, Ala., native was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.
During his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Townsend had spent time as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Townsend played in 19 games the past two years. Six of those appearances came in 2019.
For his career, Townsend totaled 22 yards on eight carries
Courtesy of K-State, Houston football now has some pause-pressing company.
Last weekend, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, K-State addressed reports that a pair of football players had tested positive for coronavirus.
Saturday afternoon, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well. The reason? “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.”
The pause for all workouts involving K-State football players will last 14 days.
According to the school, all 14 individuals who tested positive will be in self-isolation for a period of 10 days or is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever is longer.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” a statement from athletics director Gene Taylor began. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”
K-State is far from the only Power Five football program dealing with an outbreak. Last Thursday, Texas confirmed that 13 of its football players had tested positive or are presumed positive. It was reported a day later that 23 Clemson football players had tested positive for the virus. Saturday, another report that 30 LSU football players have been quarantined.
LSU sees your 23 football players, Clemson, and raises you seven more. Reportedly.
Friday, reports emerged that at least 23 Clemson football players/staffers had tested positive for COVID-19. That came on the heels of Texas confirming 13 of its football players had tested positive or are presumed positive. Houston, meanwhile, hit the pause button on voluntary workouts after six student-athletes tested positive.
Saturday, multiple reports emerged that more than one-quarter of the LSU football team has been quarantined “because of virus-related concerns.” SI.com reports that “[a]t least 30 of LSU’s 115 players have been isolated because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive.”
All of those involved are asymptomatic. There have been no hospitalizations related to the outbreak as of yet.
From the Baton Rouge Advocate:
A portion of LSU’s football players… were quarantined after attending bars in Tigerland — a student-focused nightlife area that the Louisiana Department of Health announced on Friday produced more than 100 positive cases.
Also, from SI.com:
Meanwhile, constant testing is being administered through the contract-tracing process. The school, in fact, got good news Friday night, when test results returned negative for a group of players who had frequented the bars. Mullenix is confident that LSU’s facility safety protocols have worked. None of the positive cases have been traced back to workouts within the facility, but have been contracted in the community, at bars and restaurants. “When you do contact tracing and get some honesty from kids, it’s very easy to see where it came from and what happened,” Mullenix says. “I can talk to them about wearing a mask, but if your mask is under your nose, you’re not wearing a mask.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Father of LSU football player reportedly received $180K in stolen money from booster
THE SYNOPSIS: That booster was sentenced to 33 months in prison last October. Thus far, there have no NCAA issues arising from this for LSU.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue distribution hits $51 million
THE SYNOPSIS: And some fans continue to bitch about players profiting off their own names/images/likenesses.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer constantly thinking about Michigan rivalry
THE SYNOPSIS: During his time at Ohio State, Meyer went 8-1 against That Team Up North. 1-1 as a graduate assistant from 1986-87. 7-0 as head coach from 2012-18.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Harvey Updyke’s trial delayed… again
THE SYNOPSIS: Anybody miss the days of almost daily Updyke updates? Yeah, neither do I.
2011
THE HEADLINE: North Carolina Notice of Allegations targets John Blake, Jennifer Wiley
THE SYNOPSIS: This was part of the path that led to Butch Davis‘ dismissal as head coach. A month before the season kicked off.
2011
THE HEADLINE: BMV probe finds no wrongdoing in vehicle purchases by OSU players
THE SYNOPSIS: Hoo-boy. Non-Ohio State fans were in a tizzy and/or uproar over this one.
2010
BYU and its defensive secondary have suffered a potential blow, courtesy of the football portal.
247Sports.com was the first to report that Isaiah Herron has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A BYU football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback is listed in the transfer portal.
At this point, it’s unclear exactly why Herron is potentially leaving the Cougars. Entering the offseason, Herron was seemingly in line for a starting job in 2020.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Herron was a two-star member of the BYU football Class of 2018. The Las Vegas native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of Nevada.
As a true freshman, Herron played in four games but was able to use a redshirt. A year ago, the defensive back started seven of the 11 games in which he played. During that action, he was credited with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.
Herron is at least the third BYU player to transfer out of the football program the past three months. Defensive lineman Austin Chambers popped a squat in the portal in March. A month later, defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi left BYU. For Holy War rival Utah.