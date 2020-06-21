USC football
Former USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dead at 26

By John TaylorJun 21, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
The USC football program is mourning the loss of one of its own.  The way-too-early loss of one of its own.

According to a tweet from the USC football Twitter account, Max Tuerk has passed away from unspecified causes.  Tuerk was just 26 years old.

While the cause of death has not been determined, 247Sports.com reports that Tuerk collapsed while hiking.

“#FightOnForever, Max Tuerk,” the program started in a tweet. “The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk’s passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family.”

Current USC head football coach Clay Helton sent out his own Twitter missive as well.

“Heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk,” the coach wrote. “Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Tuerk was a member of the USC football team from 2012-15. In October of his senior season, Tuerk suffered a torn ACL that ended his last year with the Trojans. Prior to that, the versatile lineman made 38 starts – 18 at center, 14 at left guard, five at left tackle, one at right tackle.

In 2016, Tuerk was a third-round pick in the NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Tuerk’s passing.

Baylor adds former four-star LSU commit to its 2020 recruiting class

Baylor football
By John TaylorJun 21, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Baylor added an experienced player to its football roster late this past week.  The same day, the Bears added a recruit with an impressive recruiting pedigree.

In April of 2019, Lorando Johnson committed to LSU. During the Early Signing Period, though, Johnson didn’t sign with the Tigers.  National Signing Day in February of this year came and went without the defensive back putting his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent as well.

Friday evening, however, Baylor confirmed that Johnson has officially signed with the Big 12 football program.

Johnson is a four-star 2020 signee.  On the 247Sports.com composite, the Lancaster, Tex., product is rated as the No. 28 cornerback in the country.  Only two signees in BU’s class this cycle are rated higher than Johnson.

In addition to Baylor and LSU, Johnson also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Longtime radio voice of Pitt football charged with DUI after crashing into the front of a grocery store

Pitt football
By John TaylorJun 21, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
Someone connected to the Pitt football program has an off-field issue with which to deal.  And it’s not a player.  Or a coach for that matter.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Bill Hillgrove was arrested this week and charged with driving under the influence.  The 80-year-old Hillgrove is the longtime radio voice of Pitt football specifically and Pitt athletics in general.  He also does play-by-play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Police officials, per the Tribune-Review, stated that Hillgrove crashed into the front of a grocery store Monday evening.  And then proceeded to get out of his car, go into the store to get a prescription filled, come back to his vehicle and drive it home.  A witness stated that Hillgrove was “weaving on the sidewalk” after exiting his vehicle.

From the newspaper’s report:

Following the incident at Ferri’s, police officers went to his Jude Court home. They found Hillgrove in his kitchen.

After asking if Hillgrove had been drinking, he responded he “had a couple beers” at Bella Luna in Murrysville. When asked what happened at Ferri’s, Hillgrove responded, “That car just got away from me. I’m telling you that car just got away from me.”

Hillgrove told police he was not asked to show insurance information on scene, noting that he did not have his insurance card available because he was driving a dealer vehicle. Hillgrove added, according to the complaint, that a store employee said similar incidents happen all the time.

A breathalyzer test showed that Hillgrove’s BAC was .16%.  That’s twice the legal limit of .08%.

None of the parties involved, including Hillgrove and Pitt athletics, have commented on the development.

In 1970, a year after becoming the road broadcaster for Pitt basketball, Hillgrove was named as the radio color commentator for Pitt football. In 1974, he took over play-by-play duties, a job he still holds.

In 1994, Hillgrove was named the play-by-play broadcaster for the Steelers.

Texas Tech confirms addition of Alabama transfer WR Chadarius Townsend… and confirms he’ll play RB for the Red Raiders

Texas Tech football
By John TaylorJun 21, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
Texas Tech is officially the beneficiary of one of two Alabama football players who left the program this month.

In early June, Tyrell Shavers entered the NCAA transfer database.  Less than a week later, the four-star 2017 signee announced his commitment to SEC West “rival” Mississippi State. June 9, fellow wide receiver Chadarius Townsend confirmed that he too is leaving Tuscaloosa.

Tuesday evening, Townsend announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Texas Tech football team.  Late this past week, Texas Tech confirmed that Townsend has been added to the football roster.  The program also acknowledged what had been expected: Townsend will come to Lubbock as a running back.

Townsend is leaving Alabama and is headed to the Big 12 school as a graduate transfer.  That will allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  Additionally, he’ll have another year to use in 2021 as well.

Like Shavers, Townsend was a four-star signee for the Crimson Tide in 2017.  The Tanner, Ala., native was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.

During his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Townsend had spent time as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Townsend played in 19 games the past two years.  Six of those appearances came in 2019.

For his career, Townsend totaled 22 yards on eight carries

K-State joins Houston in halting workouts over COVID-19 concerns

K-State football
By John TaylorJun 21, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Courtesy of K-State, Houston football now has some pause-pressing company.

Last weekend, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.  A few days later, K-State addressed reports that a pair of football players had tested positive for coronavirus.

Saturday afternoon, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.”

The pause for all workouts involving K-State football players will last 14 days.

According to the school, all 14 individuals who tested positive will be in self-isolation for a period of 10 days or is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever is longer.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” a statement from athletics director Gene Taylor began. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

K-State is far from the only Power Five football program dealing with an outbreak.  Last Thursday, Texas confirmed that 13 of its football players had tested positive or are presumed positive.  It was reported a day later that 23 Clemson football players had tested positive for the virus.  Saturday, another report that 30 LSU football players have been quarantined.