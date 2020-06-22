Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Power Five program won’t have to wait much longer to learn if it lands a top 2021 football recruit.

In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations. And those four potential landing spots? Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1. Sunday, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation. As in, this month.

At this point, the Tar Heels are the favorites to land the defensive back. Still, there’s a little over a week for the other three to reel in the touted prospect.

Grimes is a five-star recruit in the next cycle according to the 247Sports.com composite. He’s the top-rated cornerback in the country. And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position. On that same composite, he’s the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.

Ohio State currently holds the top-rated class in the country. The Buckeyes hold verbals from four five-star 2021 prospects. The next 13 schools have a combined five such commitments.

OSU already has a commitment from the No. 3 prospect in the country, Ohio strongside defensive end Jack Sawyer. The Buckeyes are also the favorite to sign state of Washington strongside defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who is the No. 2 recruit in the country. Additionally, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2021 class and also from the Evergreen State, is expected to commit to the Buckeyes as well.

As for the other three schools involved in the chase for Grimes? North Carolina holds the No. 4 class, while Georgia is 17th and Texas A&M is 25th.