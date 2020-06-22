The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 22, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Reports: UConn could leave American for Big East

THE SYNOPSIS: Four days later, the Huskies confirmed non-football sports will be moving to the Big East. 2020 will mark UConn’s first season as a college football independent.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Chad Morris finally finalizes $3.5 million contract with Arkansas

THE SYNOPSIS: One year and five months later, the Razorbacks fired Morris. After two seasons as head coach. Now the offensive coordinator at Auburn, Morris is owed a $10 million buyout from UA.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Washington State coach Mike Leach not going quietly after Twitter spat, continues to blast reporter

THE SYNOPSIS: Leach is not one to shy away from creating controversy via the Twitter machine. Even if it costs him some players.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Kansas planning $300 million stadium renovation and new indoor football facility

THE SYNOPSIS: Just wanted to put this out there as a reminder. In the last three seasons (2007-09) under Mark Mangino, KU won 25 games. In the past 10 seasons (2010-19) since Mangino was fired, the Jayhawks have won 21 games.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Reports: UCLA strength coach assaulted by Diddy

THE SYNOPSIS: Diddy Day in college football included a kettlebell as the alleged weapon of choice. The mogul, whose son, Justin Combs, was a Bruins defensive back at the time, was initially arrested on felony charges. The felony charge was subsequently dropped.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Is Texas A&M actually running the state? YESSIR!

THE SYNOPSIS: This one garnered nearly 200 comments. It’s almost like this is a college football rivalry that should still be played or something.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Was Nick Saban‘s ‘mea culpa’ a ploy to get back to NFL?

THE SYNOPSIS: A decade later, the answer is still the same. No. Probably.