Fresno State losing DL Matt Kjeldgaard to transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 22, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
For one of the first times since taking over, new Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer has some personnel attrition with which to deal.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Matt Kjeldgaard signaled his intention to leave the Bulldogs.  A Fresno State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive lineman has entered into the transfer portal.

“I have been incredibly blessed with the opportunity to be a Bulldog,” Kjeldgaard wrote. “I want to give a huge thank you to Coach [Jeff] Tedford, [Ryan] Grubb, DeBoer, and the entire staff at Fresno State, both present, and past for the level of effort and love invested into me and all of the athletes at Fresno State.

“I have made both friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. Although I am very thankful for the opportunity Fresno State has offered me, I believe it is time for me to grow and better myself by moving on. I am extremely excited to see what God has for my next three years of eligibility and where He will take me.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Kjeldgaard was a three-star member of the Fresno State football Class of 2018.  Because of current NCAA transfer bylaws, Kjeldgaard will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave the redshirt sophomore lineman with two years of eligibility starting the following season.

During his two seasons with the Mountain West Conference school, The Oakdale,Calf., product didn’t make an appearance.

Fresno State is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in 2019 after back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the second time in school history.  Jeff Tedford stepped down Dec. 6 after three seasons on the job due to unspecified health concerns.  DeBoer was confirmed as Tedford’s replacement less than two weeks later.

Injuries force Wyoming offensive lineman Patrick Arnold to end playing career

By John TaylorJun 22, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Health issues have caused Wyoming to take a hit to its football roster.

Over the weekend, Patrick Arnold announced on Twitter that he is putting an end to the playing portion of his Wyoming football career.  The offensive lineman has been dealing with knee issues that have dogged him since his high school days.

As a true freshman, Arnold took a redshirt.  The past two seasons, the lineman played in 16 games, including all 12 this past season.  The Nebraska native started 10 games in that span, with four of those starts coming at the beginning of a 2018 campaign ended prematurely by injury.

With this decision, Arnold will now focus on his goal of becoming a doctor.

“I’ve always been a believer in being true to yourself, and as an athlete, that means knowing who you are on and off the field,” Arnold wrote. “As an athlete, I was fortunate enough to start 10 games for the Wyoming Cowboys, but football was never my highest priority.

“As a person away from the field, I have always had the dream of becoming a physician, and as a result, I have always been focused on my academic career. That being said, I recently graduated with my bachelor’s degree and was given the opportunity to continue my academics with the University of Wyoming as a master’s student. Given this opportunity, football no longer was a means to pay for school, and thus it was time to weigh the risk versus the rewards. After much thinking and self-reflection, I have found it in my best interest to retire as an athlete and focus on solely my academic career.

“I would like to thank the University of Wyoming for an experience that many can only dream of,” he said. “I would like to thank Coach (Craig) Bohl and his incredible staff for being invested me and blessing me with this opportunity. Finally, I would like to thank all of the Cowboy fans out there for their endless support. It’s been an amazing ride, but my future likes ahead, and it’s time for me to start on my next chapter.”

Wyoming is coming off an 8-5 football campaign, its third season in four years with the same record.  Included in that was an Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State.

NC State-Louisville opener moved up a day to avoid conflict with Kentucky Derby

By John TaylorJun 22, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
The Kentucky Derby is having an impact on yet another college football game.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 1 to Sept. 5.  That same day, the University of Kentucky was scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Eastern Michigan.  The keyword there is “was,” of course, as UK announced last week its game against EMU will be played Thursday, Sept. 3.

Monday, it was announced that North Carolina State’s opener at Louisville has been moved from Thursday, Sept. 3, to Wednesday, Sept. 2.  The reason?  The Kentucky Derby triggered the move of a college football game, of course.

From the NC State release:

Because of the nationwide pandemic, the 146th Kentucky Derby Weekend, originally set for April 30 through May 2 in Louisville, was pushed back to Sept. 3-5 and coincided with Louisville’s home opener. Thursday of Derby week has become known as “Thurby,” a traditionally highly attended event.

Due to the logistical efforts associated with the Kentucky Derby and a Louisville home football game, both schools mutually agreed to move the game up one day to avoid any conflicts for traffic and logistics. Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs are neighbors, with the facilities located in close proximity to one another and many attendees park at the football stadium.

A time and network for the ACC matchup will be announced at a later date.

Ole Miss to retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey, just the third such player to receive the honor at the school

By John TaylorJun 22, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Ole Miss is adding to some very select football company.

Monday, Ole Miss announced that it will be retiring the No. 10 football jersey of Eli Manning this coming season.  The jersey retirement ceremony will take place during the Sept. 19 Auburn game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Manning jersey will be just the third retired by the school.  The other two?  The No. 38 of Chucky Mullins and the No. 18 of Archie Manning.  The latter, of course, is Eli’s father and one of the namesakes on the Manning Award.

“I owe so much credit to the coaches and all the wonderful teammates that I had here during my time in Oxford that put in all the hard work right alongside of me,” Eli said in a statement. “It’ll be special to see the number go up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins.”

“On behalf of our entire family, we’re all very excited about this,” Archie said. “We can go way back and remember how excited we all were when Eli decided to come to Ole Miss. Those were five wonderful years for us. We’re very proud of Eli’s career in Oxford and very indebted to Keith and the athletic department and everyone else responsible for retiring No. 10. It’s really special.”

The younger Manning played for Ole Mis football from 2000-03.  He finished his time in Oxford with a school-record 10,119 career passing yards and 81 career TD passes. He also set new Ole Miss career records for completions (829) and passing attempts (1,363), and both marks ranked fourth on the SEC career lists.  The No. 3 vote-getter for the 2003 Heisman Trophy, Manning was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft.  That’s the highest draft position for any Ole Miss football player.

“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” athletic director Keith Carter said. “Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”

Former Florida State LB Xavier Peters to transfer from Kentucky as well

By John TaylorJun 22, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
One erstwhile Kentucky football player is hoping that a third time will be a charm.  Apparently.

Xavier Peters opted to transfer from Florida State in early May of 2019 and, a couple of weeks later, landed at Kentucky to be closer to his young son.  A little over a year later, Peters has decided to leave UK as well.

A Kentucky football official confirmed that Peters is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Peters, suspended by then-FSU head coach Willie Taggart in early April of 2019 for unspecified violations of team rules before his transfer the following month, was a four-star 2018 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Ohio.  As a true freshman in 2018, Peters played in a pair of games for the Seminoles.  Because he played in four or fewer games, Peters was able to take a redshirt that season.

After being granted a waiver, Peters played in three games for the Wildcats this past season.  It’s being reported that Peters will continue his collegiate career at a Kansas JUCO.