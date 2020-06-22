For one of the first times since taking over, new Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer has some personnel attrition with which to deal.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Matt Kjeldgaard signaled his intention to leave the Bulldogs. A Fresno State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive lineman has entered into the transfer portal.

“I have been incredibly blessed with the opportunity to be a Bulldog,” Kjeldgaard wrote. “I want to give a huge thank you to Coach [Jeff] Tedford, [Ryan] Grubb, DeBoer, and the entire staff at Fresno State, both present, and past for the level of effort and love invested into me and all of the athletes at Fresno State.

“I have made both friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. Although I am very thankful for the opportunity Fresno State has offered me, I believe it is time for me to grow and better myself by moving on. I am extremely excited to see what God has for my next three years of eligibility and where He will take me.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Kjeldgaard was a three-star member of the Fresno State football Class of 2018. Because of current NCAA transfer bylaws, Kjeldgaard will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave the redshirt sophomore lineman with two years of eligibility starting the following season.

During his two seasons with the Mountain West Conference school, The Oakdale,Calf., product didn’t make an appearance.

Fresno State is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in 2019 after back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the second time in school history. Jeff Tedford stepped down Dec. 6 after three seasons on the job due to unspecified health concerns. DeBoer was confirmed as Tedford’s replacement less than two weeks later.