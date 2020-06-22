Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One erstwhile Kentucky football player is hoping that a third time will be a charm. Apparently.

Xavier Peters opted to transfer from Florida State in early May of 2019 and, a couple of weeks later, landed at Kentucky to be closer to his young son. A little over a year later, Peters has decided to leave UK as well.

A Kentucky football official confirmed that Peters is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Peters, suspended by then-FSU head coach Willie Taggart in early April of 2019 for unspecified violations of team rules before his transfer the following month, was a four-star 2018 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Ohio. As a true freshman in 2018, Peters played in a pair of games for the Seminoles. Because he played in four or fewer games, Peters was able to take a redshirt that season.

After being granted a waiver, Peters played in three games for the Wildcats this past season. It’s being reported that Peters will continue his collegiate career at a Kansas JUCO.