As has been the case a couple of times this offseason, Mississippi State football is on the wrong side of a headline.
In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls have been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag. The NCAA extended its ban on holding sponsored events in the state until the flag is changed. The SEC also announced that it would no longer hold conference sponsored championships or tournaments in the state. Conference USA joined the SEC Monday in taking the same stance.
Monday afternoon, one of the top athletes in the state joined the chorus.
“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”
Hill is one of the best running backs in the SEC and is the conference’s leading returning rusher.
Dec. 12 of last year, Hill announced that he would be leaving the Mississippi State football team and entering his name into the 2020 NFL Draft. A month later, he reversed course and opted to remain with the Bulldogs.
Hill led the Bulldogs and the SEC this past season with 1,350 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns on 242 carries. He added 18 catches for 180 yards and another touchdown coming out of the backfield.
For his career, Hill has totaled 2,477 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and another 394 and five through the air.
The Kentucky Derby is having an impact on yet another college football game.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 1 to Sept. 5. That same day, the University of Kentucky was scheduled to open the 2020 football season against Eastern Michigan. The keyword there is “was,” of course, as UK announced last week its game against EMU will be played Thursday, Sept. 3.
Monday, it was announced that North Carolina State’s opener at Louisville has been moved from Thursday, Sept. 3, to Wednesday, Sept. 2. The reason? The Kentucky Derby triggered the move of a college football game, of course.
From the NC State release:
Because of the nationwide pandemic, the 146th Kentucky Derby Weekend, originally set for April 30 through May 2 in Louisville, was pushed back to Sept. 3-5 and coincided with Louisville’s home opener. Thursday of Derby week has become known as “Thurby,” a traditionally highly attended event.
Due to the logistical efforts associated with the Kentucky Derby and a Louisville home football game, both schools mutually agreed to move the game up one day to avoid any conflicts for traffic and logistics. Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs are neighbors, with the facilities located in close proximity to one another and many attendees park at the football stadium.
A time and network for the ACC matchup will be announced at a later date.
Ole Miss is adding to some very select football company.
Monday, Ole Miss announced that it will be retiring the No. 10 football jersey of Eli Manning this coming season. The jersey retirement ceremony will take place during the Sept. 19 Auburn game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Manning jersey will be just the third retired by the school. The other two? The No. 38 of Chucky Mullins and the No. 18 of Archie Manning. The latter, of course, is Eli’s father and one of the namesakes on the Manning Award.
“I owe so much credit to the coaches and all the wonderful teammates that I had here during my time in Oxford that put in all the hard work right alongside of me,” Eli said in a statement. “It’ll be special to see the number go up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins.”
“On behalf of our entire family, we’re all very excited about this,” Archie said. “We can go way back and remember how excited we all were when Eli decided to come to Ole Miss. Those were five wonderful years for us. We’re very proud of Eli’s career in Oxford and very indebted to Keith and the athletic department and everyone else responsible for retiring No. 10. It’s really special.”
The younger Manning played for Ole Mis football from 2000-03. He finished his time in Oxford with a school-record 10,119 career passing yards and 81 career TD passes. He also set new Ole Miss career records for completions (829) and passing attempts (1,363), and both marks ranked fourth on the SEC career lists. The No. 3 vote-getter for the 2003 Heisman Trophy, Manning was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. That’s the highest draft position for any Ole Miss football player.
“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” athletic director Keith Carter said. “Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”
One erstwhile Kentucky football player is hoping that a third time will be a charm. Apparently.
Xavier Peters opted to transfer from Florida State in early May of 2019 and, a couple of weeks later, landed at Kentucky to be closer to his young son. A little over a year later, Peters has decided to leave UK as well.
A Kentucky football official confirmed that Peters is listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Peters, suspended by then-FSU head coach Willie Taggart in early April of 2019 for unspecified violations of team rules before his transfer the following month, was a four-star 2018 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Ohio. As a true freshman in 2018, Peters played in a pair of games for the Seminoles. Because he played in four or fewer games, Peters was able to take a redshirt that season.
After being granted a waiver, Peters played in three games for the Wildcats this past season. It’s being reported that Peters will continue his collegiate career at a Kansas JUCO.
Missouri has dipped down a couple of levels of the sport to buttress its football roster.
This weekend, Keke Chism announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for Missouri football. The wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers in 2020.
Chism made his announcement on his personal Twitter machine.
“I am blessed to officially announce that I am committed to the University of Mizzou!” Chism wrote.
Chism will be coming to the Missouri football team as a graduate transfer from Angelo State. The Rams are a Div. II program in Texas.
Chism was ASU’s leading receiver the past two seasons. He was also named to the program’s All-Decade Team.
He was a first-team selection in the All-Lone Star Conference last year when he caught 60 passes for 878 and six touchdowns, a year after catching 69 passes for 959 and six scores. His 2,221 career receiving yards is sixth all-time at the school.
Coincidentally or not, wide receiver Kam Scott transferred from Missouri into the Houston football program last month. Conversely, former Virginia Tech and Ball State wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. transferred to Mizzou in February. Like Chism, Hazelton will be eligible to play immediately this coming season.