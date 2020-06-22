Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As has been the case a couple of times this offseason, Mississippi State football is on the wrong side of a headline.

In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls have been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag. The NCAA extended its ban on holding sponsored events in the state until the flag is changed. The SEC also announced that it would no longer hold conference sponsored championships or tournaments in the state. Conference USA joined the SEC Monday in taking the same stance.

Monday afternoon, one of the top athletes in the state joined the chorus.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”

Hill is one of the best running backs in the SEC and is the conference’s leading returning rusher.

Dec. 12 of last year, Hill announced that he would be leaving the Mississippi State football team and entering his name into the 2020 NFL Draft. A month later, he reversed course and opted to remain with the Bulldogs.

Hill led the Bulldogs and the SEC this past season with 1,350 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns on 242 carries. He added 18 catches for 180 yards and another touchdown coming out of the backfield.

For his career, Hill has totaled 2,477 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and another 394 and five through the air.