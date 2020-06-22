Missouri has dipped down a couple of levels of the sport to buttress its football roster.
This weekend, Keke Chism announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for Missouri football. The wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers in 2020.
Chism made his announcement on his personal Twitter machine.
“I am blessed to officially announce that I am committed to the University of Mizzou!” Chism wrote.
Chism will be coming to the Missouri football team as a graduate transfer from Angelo State. The Rams are a Div. II program in Texas.
Chism was ASU’s leading receiver the past two seasons. He was also named to the program’s All-Decade Team.
He was a first-team selection in the All-Lone Star Conference last year when he caught 60 passes for 878 and six touchdowns, a year after catching 69 passes for 959 and six scores. His 2,221 career receiving yards is sixth all-time at the school.
Coincidentally or not, wide receiver Kam Scott transferred from Missouri into the Houston football program last month. Conversely, former Virginia Tech and Ball State wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. transferred to Mizzou in February. Like Chism, Hazelton will be eligible to play immediately this coming season.
One former Miami football player will attempt to restart his playing career at a lower level of the sport.
In late January, rumors were swirling that Jarren Williams was looking to leave The U. On Instagram Jan. 23, Williams confirmed his intent to leave the Miami football program by entering the transfer portal.
Late Sunday night, it was confirmed that Williams will transfer to Garden City Community College in Kansas. The quarterback Will Likely spend a season at the JUCO before moving back up to the FBS level.
It was previously thought that Williams would move on to Western Kentucky. Last month, though, Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome transferred to the Hilltoppers.
History had suggested there was the slightest of possibilities that Williams could return to the Miami football team. In December of 2018, the then-true freshman quarterback was set to transfer before being talked out of it by then-head coach Mark Richt.
That reversal was the first of many ups and downs for Williams at the ACC school.
Following a much-discussed quarterback competition, Williams began the 2019 season as Miami’s starting quarterback. After starting the first five games, a shoulder injury knocked the redshirt freshman out for the next two; a non-football issue sidelined him for another.
Williams regained the job in the week leading into the Florida State game, helping the Hurricanes to its most lopsided win over its rival since 2001 and triggering the firing of FSU’s head football coach. A week later, Williams led Miami, 2-3 at one point in the season, to its third straight win and fourth in five games as The U overwhelmed Louisville 52-27.
It was a historic performance for Williams personally in the win over the UofL as he threw six touchdown passes in just 21 attempts. The half-dozen scoring tosses set the football program’s single-game record.
For the season, Williams threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Hurricanes went 4-6 in games he started.
One Power Five program won’t have to wait much longer to learn if it lands a top 2021 football recruit.
In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations. And those four potential landing spots? Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1. Sunday, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation. As in, this month.
At this point, the Tar Heels are the favorites to land the defensive back. Still, there’s a little over a week for the other three to reel in the touted prospect.
Grimes is a five-star recruit in the next cycle according to the 247Sports.com composite. He’s the top-rated cornerback in the country. And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position. On that same composite, he’s the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.
Ohio State currently holds the top-rated class in the country. The Buckeyes hold verbals from four five-star 2021 prospects. The next 13 schools have a combined five such commitments.
OSU already has a commitment from the No. 3 prospect in the country, Ohio strongside defensive end Jack Sawyer. The Buckeyes are also the favorite to sign state of Washington strongside defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who is the No. 2 recruit in the country. Additionally, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2021 class and also from the Evergreen State, is expected to commit to the Buckeyes as well.
As for the other three schools involved in the chase for Grimes? North Carolina holds the No. 4 class, while Georgia is 17th and Texas A&M is 25th.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 22, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Reports: UConn could leave American for Big East
THE SYNOPSIS: Four days later, the Huskies confirmed non-football sports will be moving to the Big East. 2020 will mark UConn’s first season as a college football independent.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Chad Morris finally finalizes $3.5 million contract with Arkansas
THE SYNOPSIS: One year and five months later, the Razorbacks fired Morris. After two seasons as head coach. Now the offensive coordinator at Auburn, Morris is owed a $10 million buyout from UA.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Washington State coach Mike Leach not going quietly after Twitter spat, continues to blast reporter
THE SYNOPSIS: Leach is not one to shy away from creating controversy via the Twitter machine. Even if it costs him some players.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Kansas planning $300 million stadium renovation and new indoor football facility
THE SYNOPSIS: Just wanted to put this out there as a reminder. In the last three seasons (2007-09) under Mark Mangino, KU won 25 games. In the past 10 seasons (2010-19) since Mangino was fired, the Jayhawks have won 21 games.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Reports: UCLA strength coach assaulted by Diddy
THE SYNOPSIS: Diddy Day in college football included a kettlebell as the alleged weapon of choice. The mogul, whose son, Justin Combs, was a Bruins defensive back at the time, was initially arrested on felony charges. The felony charge was subsequently dropped.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Is Texas A&M actually running the state? YESSIR!
THE SYNOPSIS: This one garnered nearly 200 comments. It’s almost like this is a college football rivalry that should still be played or something.
2010
THE HEADLINE: Was Nick Saban‘s ‘mea culpa’ a ploy to get back to NFL?
THE SYNOPSIS: A decade later, the answer is still the same. No. Probably.
Baylor added an experienced player to its football roster late this past week. The same day, the Bears added a recruit with an impressive recruiting pedigree.
In April of 2019, Lorando Johnson committed to LSU. During the Early Signing Period, though, Johnson didn’t sign with the Tigers. National Signing Day in February of this year came and went without the defensive back putting his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent as well.
Friday evening, however, Baylor confirmed that Johnson has officially signed with the Big 12 football program.
Johnson is a four-star 2020 signee. On the 247Sports.com composite, the Lancaster, Tex., product is rated as the No. 28 cornerback in the country. Only two signees in BU’s class this cycle are rated higher than Johnson.
In addition to Baylor and LSU, Johnson also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas A&M.