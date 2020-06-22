Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Missouri has dipped down a couple of levels of the sport to buttress its football roster.

This weekend, Keke Chism announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for Missouri football. The wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers in 2020.

Chism made his announcement on his personal Twitter machine.

“I am blessed to officially announce that I am committed to the University of Mizzou!” Chism wrote.

Chism will be coming to the Missouri football team as a graduate transfer from Angelo State. The Rams are a Div. II program in Texas.

Chism was ASU’s leading receiver the past two seasons. He was also named to the program’s All-Decade Team.

He was a first-team selection in the All-Lone Star Conference last year when he caught 60 passes for 878 and six touchdowns, a year after catching 69 passes for 959 and six scores. His 2,221 career receiving yards is sixth all-time at the school.

Coincidentally or not, wide receiver Kam Scott transferred from Missouri into the Houston football program last month. Conversely, former Virginia Tech and Ball State wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. transferred to Mizzou in February. Like Chism, Hazelton will be eligible to play immediately this coming season.