Health issues have caused Wyoming to take a hit to its football roster.

Over the weekend, Patrick Arnold announced on Twitter that he is putting an end to the playing portion of his Wyoming football career. The offensive lineman has been dealing with knee issues that have dogged him since his high school days.

As a true freshman, Arnold took a redshirt. The past two seasons, the lineman played in 16 games, including all 12 this past season. The Nebraska native started 10 games in that span, with four of those starts coming at the beginning of a 2018 campaign ended prematurely by injury.

With this decision, Arnold will now focus on his goal of becoming a doctor.

“I’ve always been a believer in being true to yourself, and as an athlete, that means knowing who you are on and off the field,” Arnold wrote. “As an athlete, I was fortunate enough to start 10 games for the Wyoming Cowboys, but football was never my highest priority.

“As a person away from the field, I have always had the dream of becoming a physician, and as a result, I have always been focused on my academic career. That being said, I recently graduated with my bachelor’s degree and was given the opportunity to continue my academics with the University of Wyoming as a master’s student. Given this opportunity, football no longer was a means to pay for school, and thus it was time to weigh the risk versus the rewards. After much thinking and self-reflection, I have found it in my best interest to retire as an athlete and focus on solely my academic career.

“I would like to thank the University of Wyoming for an experience that many can only dream of,” he said. “I would like to thank Coach (Craig) Bohl and his incredible staff for being invested me and blessing me with this opportunity. Finally, I would like to thank all of the Cowboy fans out there for their endless support. It’s been an amazing ride, but my future likes ahead, and it’s time for me to start on my next chapter.”

Wyoming is coming off an 8-5 football campaign, its third season in four years with the same record. Included in that was an Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State.