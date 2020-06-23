The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 23, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2018
THE HEADLINE: BYU AD confident in getting home game vs. Notre Dame
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, that confidence has bore no fruit. Thus far.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Father of USC freshman WR dubbed the ‘Lavar Ball of college football’
THE SYNOPSIS: I’m fairly certain this wasn’t meant as a compliment.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Scholarship offer for a nine-year-old? Nevada says sure, why not
THE SYNOPSIS: Lane Kiffin no doubt approved of this move. Havon Finney Jr. just completed the seventh grade this year. He’ll be a member of the Class of 2025.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier calls for Confederate flag removal… again
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ol’ Ball Coach has been very consistent with his stance on the issue.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Jerry Sandusky found guilty on 45 counts of child sex abuse
THE SYNOPSIS: Finally, justice for the victims of the former Penn State assistant coach/pedophile.