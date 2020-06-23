Florida State football
Florida State president doesn’t dismiss idea of renaming Doak Campbell Stadium, will have AD immediately review the issue

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
Could the home of Florida State football udnergo a name change?  The higher-ups at the university certainly aren’t dismissing the notion.

Doak Campbell Stadium was opened in 1950 and named in honor of Doak S. Campbell, the university’s president at the time.  Campbell helped guide the university’s transition from the Florida College for Women to FSU in 1947.  However, Campbell was also reportedly a pro-segregationist, going so far as to forbid the student newspaper from reporting on racial segregation.

Last week, a former Florida State football player, Kendrick Scott, started a petition on change.org calling for Campbell’s name to be removed from the stadium.  At the moment, the stadium is officially called Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.  Scott’s petition wants the stadium to be renamed Charlie Ward Field at Bobby Bowden Stadium.  Ward, of course, played quarterback at FSU and, in 1993, became the first Florida State football player to win the Heisman Trophy.

Monday, the president at FSU confirmed he has asked his athletic director to research the issue.

“I have been following with great interest the petitions circulating on social media asserting that Doak S. Campbell, FSU’s president in 1947 during its transition from Florida State College for Women, resisted integration and asking that the stadium no longer bear his name,” John Thrasher said Monday. “I have asked Athletics Director David Coburn to immediately review this issue and make recommendations to me. I look forward to receiving his report soon.”

Scott’s petition has been signed by more than 2,200 individuals as of this posting.

It should be noted that Campbell’s grandson vehemently denied that his grandfather was a segregationist.

“I’m extremely disappointed that somebody is trying to change the name,” Doak Campbell III told the Palm Beach Post. “It sounds like he was trying to keep the school from being embroiled in a hot political topic that might have adverse consequences. He was not promoting segregation. He was concerned about protecting the tranquility of the school and not let it be dragged into something whether he believed it or not. That was his primary concern.

“As long as I knew him, he never professed that segregationism was something that was good. He was always promoting the advancement of black education.”

Citing ‘racial insensitivity displayed by leadership,’ two Liberty football players enter transfer portal

Liberty football
By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Liberty football is back in the headlines, but not for the right reasons.

Monday morning, a pair of Liberty football players, cornerbacks Kei’Trel Clark (pictured) and Tayvion Land, announced on Twitter that they have both entered the NCAA transfer database.  And the reason?  Land cited “racial insensitivity” as the basis for his decision.  Clark, meanwhile, mentioned “cultural incompetence.”

“My short time spent with the athletic department and most professors at Liberty University was much appreciated as it helped me improve my skills, gain new experiences, and meet a diverse group of friends,” Land wrote. “Unfortunately, due to the racial insensitivity displayed by leadership at Liberty University, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and no longer be a student-athlete at Liberty University. I pray that I am able to be provided with [an] opportunity at a new school that respects my culture and provides a comfortable environment.”

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and I will no longer be attending Liberty University,” Clark’s statement began. “This decision has been well thought out and prayed on. This decision is simply bigger than football or the program. The program, staff, and teammates were a complete blessing to my life. Over this year I have developed relationships that I will forever cherish and bonds that will not be broken. However, due to the cultural [incompetence] within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics. So, therefore, I had to do what I felt like was right in my heart and I pray that you support me and pray for me as I find a new home to further my education and football career.”

The moves came a couple of weeks after Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. kicked up a firestorm with a tweet that referenced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal.  Falwell later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Both Clark and Land were members of the Liberty football Class of 2019.  Land was a four-star recruit, the only four-star signee in the program’s history.  He played in 11 games as a true freshman.  Clark was a three-star signee who appeared in all 13 games, including the school’s first-ever bowl win.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Jerry Sandusky being found guilty on 45 counts of child sex abuse

college football
By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 23, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2018

THE HEADLINE: BYU AD confident in getting home game vs. Notre Dame
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, that confidence has bore no fruit.  Thus far.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Father of USC freshman WR dubbed the ‘Lavar Ball of college football’
THE SYNOPSIS: I’m fairly certain this wasn’t meant as a compliment.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Scholarship offer for a nine-year-old? Nevada says sure, why not
THE SYNOPSIS: Lane Kiffin no doubt approved of this move.  Havon Finney Jr. just completed the seventh grade this year.  He’ll be a member of the Class of 2025.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier calls for Confederate flag removal… again
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ol’ Ball Coach has been very consistent with his stance on the issue.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Jerry Sandusky found guilty on 45 counts of child sex abuse
THE SYNOPSIS: Finally, justice for the victims of the former Penn State assistant coach/pedophile.

Fresno State losing DL Matt Kjeldgaard to transfer portal

Fresno State football
By John TaylorJun 22, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
For one of the first times since taking over, new Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer has some personnel attrition with which to deal.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Matt Kjeldgaard signaled his intention to leave the Bulldogs.  A Fresno State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive lineman has entered into the transfer portal.

“I have been incredibly blessed with the opportunity to be a Bulldog,” Kjeldgaard wrote. “I want to give a huge thank you to Coach [Jeff] Tedford, [Ryan] Grubb, DeBoer, and the entire staff at Fresno State, both present, and past for the level of effort and love invested into me and all of the athletes at Fresno State.

“I have made both friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. Although I am very thankful for the opportunity Fresno State has offered me, I believe it is time for me to grow and better myself by moving on. I am extremely excited to see what God has for my next three years of eligibility and where He will take me.”

Kjeldgaard was a three-star member of the Fresno State football Class of 2018.  Because of current NCAA transfer bylaws, Kjeldgaard will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave the redshirt sophomore lineman with two years of eligibility starting the following season.

During his two seasons with the Mountain West Conference school, The Oakdale,Calf., product didn’t make an appearance.

Fresno State is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in 2019 after back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the second time in school history.  Jeff Tedford stepped down Dec. 6 after three seasons on the job due to unspecified health concerns.  DeBoer was confirmed as Tedford’s replacement less than two weeks later.

Injuries force Wyoming offensive lineman Patrick Arnold to end playing career

Wyoming football
By John TaylorJun 22, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Health issues have caused Wyoming to take a hit to its football roster.

Over the weekend, Patrick Arnold announced on Twitter that he is putting an end to the playing portion of his Wyoming football career.  The offensive lineman has been dealing with knee issues that have dogged him since his high school days.

As a true freshman, Arnold took a redshirt.  The past two seasons, the lineman played in 16 games, including all 12 this past season.  The Nebraska native started 10 games in that span, with four of those starts coming at the beginning of a 2018 campaign ended prematurely by injury.

With this decision, Arnold will now focus on his goal of becoming a doctor.

“I’ve always been a believer in being true to yourself, and as an athlete, that means knowing who you are on and off the field,” Arnold wrote. “As an athlete, I was fortunate enough to start 10 games for the Wyoming Cowboys, but football was never my highest priority.

“As a person away from the field, I have always had the dream of becoming a physician, and as a result, I have always been focused on my academic career. That being said, I recently graduated with my bachelor’s degree and was given the opportunity to continue my academics with the University of Wyoming as a master’s student. Given this opportunity, football no longer was a means to pay for school, and thus it was time to weigh the risk versus the rewards. After much thinking and self-reflection, I have found it in my best interest to retire as an athlete and focus on solely my academic career.

“I would like to thank the University of Wyoming for an experience that many can only dream of,” he said. “I would like to thank Coach (Craig) Bohl and his incredible staff for being invested me and blessing me with this opportunity. Finally, I would like to thank all of the Cowboy fans out there for their endless support. It’s been an amazing ride, but my future likes ahead, and it’s time for me to start on my next chapter.”

Wyoming is coming off an 8-5 football campaign, its third season in four years with the same record.  Included in that was an Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State.