RB Anthony Grant no longer listed on Florida State’s roster

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
There’s been an unexpected personnel change in the Florida State football roster.

Multiple media outlets reported Monday that Anthony Grant is no longer a member of the Florida State football team.  In fact, Grant is no longer listed on FSU’s official roster.  It’s unclear at this point whether the parting of ways was mutual or one-sided.

More than likely, Grant’s next step will be to enter into the NCA transfer database.  If that’s the case?

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Grant was a three-star member of the Florida State football Class of 2018.  Grant likely wouldn’t be leaving the Seminoles as a graduate transfer. That means, if he moves on to another FBS program, the Georgia product would have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In 2019, Grant didn’t see the field at all.  As a true freshman, Grant played a dozen games.  In that action, he ran five times… for zero yards.  He did, though, lead FSU by averaging 22.5 yards on 11 kick returns.  Additionally, he totaled nine tackles on special teams.

Louisiana confirms additions of Power Five transfers from Oklahoma, Arizona State, Indiana

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
Louisiana and its football roster will have a decidedly Power Five feel to it this season.

Earlier this month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program.  In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school.  Monday, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster.  Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.

In Lafayette, Robertson will find a familiar face.  Billy Napier is the head coach for Louisiana football.  Prior to assuming that post in December of 2017, he spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Robertson was a four-star 2015 signee for the Sun Devils.  Only three members of ASU’s class that year were rated higher than the Bellflower, Calif. product.

During his time in Tempe, Robertson appeared in 31 games.  He started four games (three at right tackle, one at left), with all of those coming in 2017.  The starter at left tackle heading into 2019, Robertson appeared in just one game because of unspecified personal issues.

Snyder joined the Indiana football team in 2016. The first three seasons, the Indiana native didn’t see the field. This past campaign, Snyder appeared in all 13 games.

In 2019, Snyder served as the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist. In that action, he recorded 24 touchbacks with a 59.9 average on 55 kickoffs.

As you may have inferred, Snyder hasn’t yet attempted a kick, either a field goal of point-after, at the collegiate level.

Eke comes to Louisiana football… after spending his time at Oklahoma as a triple-jump athlete on the Sooners track team.  Coming out of high school in 2018, though, Eke was a three-star receiver on the 247Sports.com composite.  The Houston native held FBS offers from Army, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State.

Robertson and Snyder are graduate transfers.  It’s unclear what Eke’s status is for the coming season.

West Virginia places DC Vic Koenning on administrative leave, effective immediately

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
UPDATED 8:38 p.m. ET: In a statement, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced that a WVU assistant football coach, defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.

Below is Lyon’s statement on the day’s development:

I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light. We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs. Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.

__________

(Below is the original post.)

West Virginia is the latest football program to have a player air his grievances with a staff member on social media.

Longtime Iowa strength coach Chris Doyleparted ways” with the Hawkeyes after he was accused of contributing to “racial disparities in the football program.” Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was called out by star running back Chuba Hubbard for wearing an OAN t-shirt.  The head coach subsequently apologized and promised changes within the program.

Tuesday, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin utilized Twitter to address issues he has with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.  In a lengthy statement, the safety began by writing that “I myself have dealt with mistreatment and racism growing up in West Virginia, but I never would’ve thought I would deal with it while at a school I’m supposed to be able to call home with my own position coach, Vic Koenning.” In addition to coordinating the Mountaineers defense, Koenning also coaches safeties at WVU.

Among Martin’s allegations:

  • “In the month of June, 3 weeks after we reported back to campus for summer workouts, I had my first incident with [Koenning] after a mistake I made on the field that he called me retarded for doing the wrong technique. I have family member that are actually mentally ill and for him to say that hurt me because it was an action we could fix.”
  • “During the 2019 season [Koenning] was talking about President Trump and how we should ‘build the wall and keep the Hispanics out the country’ and there’s an Hispanic in the position meeting.”
  • “The Most recent incident with Coach Vic was in our position meeting on June 22, 2020. Coach Vic tells us about the conversation he [had] with his son about the rioting and protesting and his exact words were, ‘if people did not want to get tear gassed, or push back by the police then they shouldn’t be outside protesting. I then spoke up instantly and asked what he meant by that and he couldn’t give a straight answer.” According to Martin, Koenning apologized to him after the meeting and offered further clarity for his words.

Martin claims he has had meetings with West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown about Koenning’s alleged mistreatment.  The player further stated that he has not told anyone in his family about what he perceives to be issues with Koenning because he “didn’t want to bring negativity to the program.”

“No, coach Vic is not a bad person and he does mean well in many [different] aspects,” Martin wrote, “but his heinous actions towards us [overrules] the good things he has done and many of us are uncomfortable with being around him.”

“Enough is enough,” Martin wrote in ending his statement.

Thus far, West Virginia has not commented on the development.  Brown already had a previously-scheduled Zoom meeting with the media Wednesday.  He’s expected to address the issues at that time.

Koenning has been with Brown the past five seasons.  Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.

Martin played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2019.  The Charleston native started four of those contests.

Boise State joins K-State, Houston in halting workouts due to COVID-19-related concerns

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Boise State football has joined an unwanted football club.

Earlier this month, Boise State welcomed back some of its football players for voluntary on-campus workouts.  Two weeks later, however, it’s being reported that the university has put a halt to all athletic activities.  The suspension will last through Sunday, the Idaho Statesman reported.

According to the Statesman, eight individuals recently tested positive for COVID-19.  It’s unclear what combination of Boise State football players, coaches and/or support staff are involved.

Obviously, the university is not divulging the names of those who have tested positive.

“I’m very appreciative of the way our department has stepped up to provide the safest environment within our facilities for our entire staff and student-athletes,” BSU athletic director Curt Apsey said in a statement. “This is difficult, but our overall goal remains the same — keeping our community, campus, student-athletes and staff safe through these challenging times.”

Saturday afternoon, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Boise State is scheduled to open the 2020 season at Sept. 5 against Georgia Southern.

MAC moves Buffalo-Northern Illinois off Election Night, to Halloween

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
At least one instance of MACtion will be impacted by the developments across the country over the past few weeks.

Buffalo’s Tuesday MACtion with Northern Illinois had been scheduled for Nov. 3.  That, of course, is Election Day.  Earlier this month, the NCAA encouraged its member institutions to give its student-athletes that day off in order to exercise their right to vote.

In that vein, the MAC announced Monday that the Buffalo-Northern Illinois will no longer be played on Nov. 3.  Instead, it will be moved to Oct. 31.  That, of course, is Halloween.

Below is a portion of the conference’s statement:

The game is being moved in response to a statement made by the NCAA and its Board of Governors that encourages all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020, as a day off from athletics activity.

The MAC, along with ESPN, will announce broadcast information and as well kickoff time 12 days prior to the scheduled contest.

Buffalo and Northern Illinois have met 13 times previously.  The Huskies won the first game in 1968… and the Huskies have proceeded to win the next 12.  The last win for NIU in the series came in the 2018 MAC championship game by a score of 30-29.  In fact, three of the past six meetings have been decided by just a single point.