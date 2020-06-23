Liberty football is back in the headlines, but not for the right reasons.

Monday morning, a pair of Liberty football players, cornerbacks Kei’Trel Clark (pictured) and Tayvion Land, announced on Twitter that they have both entered the NCAA transfer database. And the reason? Land cited “racial insensitivity” as the basis for his decision. Clark, meanwhile, mentioned “cultural incompetence.”

“My short time spent with the athletic department and most professors at Liberty University was much appreciated as it helped me improve my skills, gain new experiences, and meet a diverse group of friends,” Land wrote. “Unfortunately, due to the racial insensitivity displayed by leadership at Liberty University, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and no longer be a student-athlete at Liberty University. I pray that I am able to be provided with [an] opportunity at a new school that respects my culture and provides a comfortable environment.”

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and I will no longer be attending Liberty University,” Clark’s statement began. “This decision has been well thought out and prayed on. This decision is simply bigger than football or the program. The program, staff, and teammates were a complete blessing to my life. Over this year I have developed relationships that I will forever cherish and bonds that will not be broken. However, due to the cultural [incompetence] within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics. So, therefore, I had to do what I felt like was right in my heart and I pray that you support me and pray for me as I find a new home to further my education and football career.”

The moves came a couple of weeks after Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. kicked up a firestorm with a tweet that referenced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal. Falwell later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Both Clark and Land were members of the Liberty football Class of 2019. Land was a four-star recruit, the only four-star signee in the program’s history. He played in 11 games as a true freshman. Clark was a three-star signee who appeared in all 13 games, including the school’s first-ever bowl win.