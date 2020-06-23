At least one instance of MACtion will be impacted by the developments across the country over the past few weeks.

Buffalo’s Tuesday MACtion with Northern Illinois had been scheduled for Nov. 3. That, of course, is Election Day. Earlier this month, the NCAA encouraged its member institutions to give its student-athletes that day off in order to exercise their right to vote.

In that vein, the MAC announced Monday that the Buffalo-Northern Illinois will no longer be played on Nov. 3. Instead, it will be moved to Oct. 31. That, of course, is Halloween.

Below is a portion of the conference’s statement:

The game is being moved in response to a statement made by the NCAA and its Board of Governors that encourages all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020, as a day off from athletics activity. The MAC, along with ESPN, will announce broadcast information and as well kickoff time 12 days prior to the scheduled contest.

Buffalo and Northern Illinois have met 13 times previously. The Huskies won the first game in 1968… and the Huskies have proceeded to win the next 12. The last win for NIU in the series came in the 2018 MAC championship game by a score of 30-29. In fact, three of the past six meetings have been decided by just a single point.