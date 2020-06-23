MACtion
MAC moves Buffalo-Northern Illinois off Election Night, to Halloween

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
At least one instance of MACtion will be impacted by the developments across the country over the past few weeks.

Buffalo’s Tuesday MACtion with Northern Illinois had been scheduled for Nov. 3.  That, of course, is Election Day.  Earlier this month, the NCAA encouraged its member institutions to give its student-athletes that day off in order to exercise their right to vote.

In that vein, the MAC announced Monday that the Buffalo-Northern Illinois will no longer be played on Nov. 3.  Instead, it will be moved to Oct. 31.  That, of course, is Halloween.

Below is a portion of the conference’s statement:

The game is being moved in response to a statement made by the NCAA and its Board of Governors that encourages all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020, as a day off from athletics activity.

The MAC, along with ESPN, will announce broadcast information and as well kickoff time 12 days prior to the scheduled contest.

Buffalo and Northern Illinois have met 13 times previously.  The Huskies won the first game in 1968… and the Huskies have proceeded to win the next 12.  The last win for NIU in the series came in the 2018 MAC championship game by a score of 30-29.  In fact, three of the past six meetings have been decided by just a single point.

West Virginia safety Kerry Martin details mistreatment at hands of DC Vic Koenning

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
West Virginia is the latest football program to have a player air his grievances with a staff member on social media.

Longtime Iowa strength coach Chris Doyleparted ways” with the Hawkeyes after he was accused of contributing to “racial disparities in the football program.” Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was called out by star running back Chuba Hubbard for wearing an OAN t-shirt.  The head coach subsequently apologized and promised changes within the program.

Tuesday, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin utilized Twitter to address issues he has with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.  In a lengthy statement, the safety began by writing that “I myself have dealt with mistreatment and racism growing up in West Virginia, but I never would’ve thought I would deal with it while at a school I’m supposed to be able to call home with my own position coach, Vic Koenning.” In addition to coordinating the Mountaineers defense, Koenning also coaches safeties at WVU.

Among Martin’s allegations:

  • “In the month of June, 3 weeks after we reported back to campus for summer workouts, I had my first incident with [Koenning] after a mistake I made on the field that he called me retarded for doing the wrong technique. I have family member that are actually mentally ill and for him to say that hurt me because it was an action we could fix.”
  • “During the 2019 season [Koenning] was talking about President Trump and how we should ‘build the wall and keep the Hispanics out the country’ and there’s an Hispanic in the position meeting.”
  • “The Most recent incident with Coach Vic was in our position meeting on June 22, 2020. Coach Vic tells us about the conversation he [had] with his son about the rioting and protesting and his exact words were, ‘if people did not want to get tear gassed, or push back by the police then they shouldn’t be outside protesting. I then spoke up instantly and asked what he meant by that and he couldn’t give a straight answer.” According to Martin, Koenning apologized to him after the meeting and offered further clarity for his words.

Martin claims he has had meetings with West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown about Koenning’s alleged mistreatment.  The player further stated that he has not told anyone in his family about what he perceives to be issues with Koenning because he “didn’t want to bring negativity to the program.”

“No, coach Vic is not a bad person and he does mean well in many [different] aspects,” Martin wrote, “but his heinous actions towards us [overrules] the good things he has done and many of us are uncomfortable with being around him.”

“Enough is enough,” Martin wrote in ending his statement.

Thus far, West Virginia has not commented on the development.  Brown already had a previously-scheduled Zoom meeting with the media Wednesday.  He’s expected to address the issues at that time.

Koenning has been with Brown the past five seasons.  Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.

Martin played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2019.  The Charleston native started four of those contests.

Boise State joins K-State, Houston in halting workouts due to COVID-19-related concerns

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Boise State football has joined an unwanted football club.

Earlier this month, Boise State welcomed back some of its football players for voluntary on-campus workouts.  Two weeks later, however, it’s being reported that the university has put a halt to all athletic activities.  The suspension will last through Sunday, the Idaho Statesman reported.

According to the Statesman, eight individuals recently tested positive for COVID-19.  It’s unclear what combination of Boise State football players, coaches and/or support staff are involved.

Obviously, the university is not divulging the names of those who have tested positive.

“I’m very appreciative of the way our department has stepped up to provide the safest environment within our facilities for our entire staff and student-athletes,” BSU athletic director Curt Apsey said in a statement. “This is difficult, but our overall goal remains the same — keeping our community, campus, student-athletes and staff safe through these challenging times.”

Saturday afternoon, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Boise State is scheduled to open the 2020 season at Sept. 5 against Georgia Southern.

Dismissed Tennessee RB Tim Jordan enters transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Not surprisingly, one erstwhile Tennessee football player has hit the portal.

Tim Jordan was arrested late last month on multiple charges after the vehicle in which he was riding was pulled over for speeding.  The Vols running back is facing one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.  The firearm charge is a third-degree felony.  The other two are misdemeanors.

Late last week, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Jordan had been dismissed from the football team.  Monday, it was confirmed that the back is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

The Bartow, Fla., product has one season of eligibility remaining.  Jordan does, though, also have a redshirt he could use in 2020.  That would allow him to play in 2021 if he were to so choose.

Jordan was a four-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Volunteers coming out of high school.

The past three seasons, Jordan has appeared in 36 of UT’s 37 games.  This past season, Jordan’s 428 yards were third on the Vols.  The year before, he was second on the team with 522 yards on the ground.

All told, Jordan has rushed for 1002 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Knoxville.  The Florida native has also added 26 receptions for another 227 yards coming out of the backfield.

Citing ‘racial insensitivity displayed by leadership,’ two Liberty football players enter transfer portal

By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Liberty football is back in the headlines, but not for the right reasons.

Monday morning, a pair of Liberty football players, cornerbacks Kei’Trel Clark (pictured) and Tayvion Land, announced on Twitter that they have both entered the NCAA transfer database.  And the reason?  Land cited “racial insensitivity” as the basis for his decision.  Clark, meanwhile, mentioned “cultural incompetence.”

“My short time spent with the athletic department and most professors at Liberty University was much appreciated as it helped me improve my skills, gain new experiences, and meet a diverse group of friends,” Land wrote. “Unfortunately, due to the racial insensitivity displayed by leadership at Liberty University, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and no longer be a student-athlete at Liberty University. I pray that I am able to be provided with [an] opportunity at a new school that respects my culture and provides a comfortable environment.”

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and I will no longer be attending Liberty University,” Clark’s statement began. “This decision has been well thought out and prayed on. This decision is simply bigger than football or the program. The program, staff, and teammates were a complete blessing to my life. Over this year I have developed relationships that I will forever cherish and bonds that will not be broken. However, due to the cultural [incompetence] within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics. So, therefore, I had to do what I felt like was right in my heart and I pray that you support me and pray for me as I find a new home to further my education and football career.”

The moves came a couple of weeks after Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. kicked up a firestorm with a tweet that referenced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal.  Falwell later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Both Clark and Land were members of the Liberty football Class of 2019.  Land was a four-star recruit, the only four-star signee in the program’s history.  He played in 11 games as a true freshman.  Clark was a three-star signee who appeared in all 13 games, including the school’s first-ever bowl win.