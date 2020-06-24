The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall has an oopsie moment on Twitter

THE SYNOPSIS: The oopsie? Edsall’s Twitter account retweeting that read, in part, “Big-time football at UConn, RIP.”

2018

THE HEADLINE: UNLV bringing all-you-can-eat ticket packages to college football

THE SYNOPSIS: In the buffet capital of the world? makes perfect sense.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Baylor, Art Briles mutually agree to an official divorce, acknowledge ‘serious shortcomings’ in response to sexual assaults

THE SYNOPSIS: A month prior, Briles was suspended “with intent to terminate.” That suspension-turned-termination came amidst the sexual assault scandal that rocked the college football program. And the university.

2015

THE HEADLINE: While ‘they think Diddy’s a jerk,’ UCLA wants case dropped

THE SYNOPSIS: This was one helluva offseason storyline arc. That’s not quite played out.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Devin Gardner calls his shot, says Michigan ‘will’ beat Ohio State

THE SYNOPSIS: That year, Michigan lost to its rival 42-41. In Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have gone on to lose the next six meetings to the Buckeyes as well. One of these days, though, one of these called shots will be correct.