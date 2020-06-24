college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Baylor, Art Briles mutually agreeing to an official divorce, acknowledging ‘serious shortcomings’ in response to sexual assaults

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall has an oopsie moment on Twitter
THE SYNOPSIS: The oopsie?  Edsall’s Twitter account retweeting that read, in part, “Big-time football at UConn, RIP.”

2018

THE HEADLINE: UNLV bringing all-you-can-eat ticket packages to college football
THE SYNOPSIS: In the buffet capital of the world?  makes perfect sense.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Baylor, Art Briles mutually agree to an official divorce, acknowledge ‘serious shortcomings’ in response to sexual assaults
THE SYNOPSIS: A month prior, Briles was suspended “with intent to terminate.” That suspension-turned-termination came amidst the sexual assault scandal that rocked the college football program.  And the university.

2015

THE HEADLINE: While ‘they think Diddy’s a jerk,’ UCLA wants case dropped
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one helluva offseason storyline arc.  That’s not quite played out.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Devin Gardner calls his shot, says Michigan ‘will’ beat Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: That year, Michigan lost to its rival 42-41.  In Ann Arbor.  The Wolverines have gone on to lose the next six meetings to the Buckeyes as well.  One of these days, though, one of these called shots will be correct.

Corner who tweeted he’ll never play another snap for Texas — then deleted it — now listed in transfer portal

Texas football
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
One Texas football player’s uneven month of June has taken another twist.

Earlier this month, Texas football suffered an unexpected loss (potentially) in the defensive backfield as Anthony Cook indicated that he would be leaving the Texas football program.  The cornerback gave no reason for the abrupt decision.  Cook made the revelation on his personal Twitter account.

“Due to unfortunate situations, I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

At some point thereafter, however, Cook deleted the tweet.

Fast-forward nearly two weeks, and it was reported earlier Tuesday that Cook was contemplating a move into the NCAA transfer database.  A short time later, it was confirmed that Cook is listed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Cook was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018.  The Houston native was the No. 10 cornerback in the country.  And the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

In two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook started seven of the 25 games in which he played.  Six of those starts came this past season.

Cook had been in line for a full-time starting job prior to these developments.

Neal Brown pens letter in wake of West Virginia DC being placed on administrative leave

West Virginia football
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 8:48 AM EDT
There was yet another development overnight involving the West Virginia football program.

Early Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning.  A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave.

Tuesday night, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown.  In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.” That’s noteworthy because the safety claimed in his statement that he had meetings with Brown regarding Koenning’s alleged mistreatment.

Koenning has been with Brown the past five seasons.  Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.

Below is Brown’s letter, in its entirety:

Mountaineer Family, I come to you tonight sick about today’s events.

Earlier today, Kerry Martin expressed his voice and he had every right to do so. I first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter. I care deeply about everyone involved and have waited to speak publicly so that I could first speak with Kerry, Vic, the team, and our administration.

After speaking with Kerry, I took immediate action. Along with Shane and his team, we launched an independent investigation. I spoke with all parties involved, the defense as a unit and the team as a whole. I again emphasized to our team that our program culture will be one of acceptance, respect, tolerance, and positive relationships. I stressed to our team and staff that we will be open and transparent throughout the University process.

I will refrain from further conversation or comment about these issues until the University process is complete. I ask everyone to be patient as we work through this process as quickly as possible. We will listen, learn and grow from this together, as a family, to become even more united.

FAU’s leading returning tackler moves into the transfer portal

FAU football
By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
FAU has seen its defense take a hit courtesy of the football transfer portal.

Last week, Hosea Barnwell posted a cryptic tweet that read “Can’t get feelings involved with business. It’s all about the money!” A week later, it has been confirmed that the linebacker has taken the first step in leaving the FAU football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  It’s unclear if the tweet and the move to the portal are related.

Barnwell would be leaving the Owls as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 campaign will be his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Barnwell joined the FAU football team as a walk-on in 2017.  During his time with the Owls, Barnwell played in 34 games.  This past season, his 57 tackles were fourth on the team.  Because of departure ahead of him, Barnwell would’ve been the team’s leading returning tackler.

FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins.  Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game.  And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.

Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton BowlLane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

USC to begin phased return of players to campus for voluntary workouts Wednesday

USC football
By John TaylorJun 23, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
Add USC to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8.  Ohio StateIndiana, Illinois and Penn State from the Big Ten did the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so did ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Another ACC school, Miami, kicked its off June 15; a Big Ten school, Michigan, began that same day.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Last week, Pac-12 schools began their respective returns to campus.  Except for, at least initially, those Power Fives in California.  UCLA, though, confirmed Wednesday that it will begin its phased return June 22.  Stanford subsequently announced a very layered and nuanced return.  Tuesday night, USC revealed that it will begin a phased return of student-athletes, including football players, on Wednesday, June 23.  The only USC football players permitted to return at this time are those who live within a one-hour commute of the campus.

Once that Phase 1 is successfully navigated, veteran USC football players outside of that one-hour commute will be permitted to start returning. Once Phase 2 is complete, new USC football players will be allowed to return.

According to the school, the target goal for starting Phase 3 is July 13.

As expected, there will be guidelines to follow:

All student-athletes will be required to complete a pre-participation checklist. USC’s athletic medicine staff will make the final determination on a student-athlete’s clearance to participate in voluntary workouts.

As part of the pre-participation process, all student-athletes must participate in a COVID-19 health and safety protocol information session, complete the university’s TrojanLearn training module, sign a risk and shared responsibility acknowledgement form, pass their annual pre-participation physical, and undergo COVID-19 testing.

Following their initial COVID-19 test, student-athletes will be tested weekly.

“We approached this process with extreme patience, prudence, and the utmost regard for the health and safety of our student-athletes, taking time to learn from the experiences of our peers to refine our plans and processes. We worked diligently to develop a comprehensive plan that enables our student-athletes to voluntarily return to USC to participate in workouts should they choose to do so,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn in a statement. “After a devastating few months, we are thrilled for them that they will be able to come back to campus to do what they love and continue their preparation for their upcoming seasons. With this return, we will continue to follow and adapt to all federal, state, county and university regulations, as well as recommendations from the NCAA, Pac-12 and USC Athletics’ medical director.

“We understand that for various reasons some student-athletes may choose not to participate in voluntary workouts. We are fully supportive of the choices made by our student-athletes and their families.”