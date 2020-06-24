Nebraska football
Ex-Nebraska RB Maurice Washington found ‘safe and sound’ after missing person report filed

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
A scary situation played out Tuesday involving a former member of the Nebraska football program.

Friday, June 19, a missing person report was filed to the Lincoln Police Department regarding Maurice Washington.  According to police, an out-of-state family member reported the 20-year-old former Nebraska football player missing that day.

Tuesday evening, the LPD confirmed that Washington had been found “safe and sound.” No further details were released.

The drama over the past few days was just the latest involving the talented but troubled running back.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April of last year, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was nearly two years ago.  In mid-February of 2019, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the then-Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington was facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

In late July, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.  The September appearance was canceled and rescheduled, as was the one in mid-October.  Yet another rescheduled appearance, scheduled for Dec. 12, was pushed back to Jan. 12.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of 2018. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In the midst of his California legal issues, Washington was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in June of last year.

In the first seven games this past season, which included a pair of half-game suspensions unrelated to the California court case, Washington ran for 298 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries. He also had 12 catches for another 162 yards and two more touchdowns.

Those would be the only stats he would record on the season as, on Oct. 21, Scott Frost announced Washington was not a part of the Cornhuskers’ plans “in the immediate future.” A couple of days later, though, the head coach left the door open for Washington’s return.  In early January of this year, however, Washington was dismissed from the Nebraska football team.

In early March, Washington please no contest to violating California revenge-porn law.  He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and, after backdating the start of that sentence, was released March 20.

North Texas gets commitment from Purdue transfer Jordan Rucker

North Texas football
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
North Texas is seeing a native son come back home to its football team.

Back in May, Jordan Rucker announced on Twitter that he took the first step in leaving Purdue by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A little over a month later, the defensive back took to the same social media service to announce his commitment to North Texas football.

Rucker played his high school football in the city of Denton, home of the Mean Green.

“It’s been a long process but I am more than happy to say I will be transferring back home balling for North Texas!!” Rucker wrote. “IM COMING HOME.”

Rucker was a three-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2018.  The Texas native took a redshirt as a true freshman.  This past season, he appeared in five games as a reserve.  He didn’t record any statistics in that limited action.

Rucker will have to sit out the 2020 season as he’s moving on to another FBS school.  After that, the cornerback will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.

North Texas is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  It was the program’s worst since a one-win 2015 season.  Following the end of the regular season, head coach Seth Littrell fired his coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Third Liberty football player enters transfer portal this week

Liberty football
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
It’s not been a good week personnel-wise for the Liberty football team.

Monday morning, a pair of Liberty football players, cornerbacks Kei’Trel Clark (pictured) and Tayvion Land, announced on Twitter that they have both entered the NCAA transfer database.  And the reason?  Land cited “racial insensitivity” as the basis for his decision.  Clark, meanwhile, mentioned “cultural incompetence.”

As it turns out, that same night, another Liberty football player, Waylen Cozad, confirmed that he too is entering the NCAA transfer database.  The senior linebacker, who is white, cited neither “racial insensitivity” nor “cultural incompetence” in making the move.

“Officially entered the transfer portal,” Cozad wrote on Twitter. “Ready for a new opportunity.”

The moves came a couple of weeks after Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. kicked up a firestorm with a tweet that referenced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal.  Falwell later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

A junior college transfer, Cozad played in 11 games his first season with the Liberty football team in 2019.  The Auburn, California, native was credited with 25 tackles, one quarterback hit and a half-tackle for loss.

Corner who tweeted he’ll never play another snap for Texas — then deleted it — now listed in transfer portal

Texas football
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
2 Comments

One Texas football player’s uneven month of June has taken another twist.

Earlier this month, Texas football suffered an unexpected loss (potentially) in the defensive backfield as Anthony Cook indicated that he would be leaving the Texas football program.  The cornerback gave no reason for the abrupt decision.  Cook made the revelation on his personal Twitter account.

“Due to unfortunate situations, I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

At some point thereafter, however, Cook deleted the tweet.

Fast-forward nearly two weeks, and it was reported earlier Tuesday that Cook was contemplating a move into the NCAA transfer database.  A short time later, it was confirmed that Cook is listed in the portal.

Cook was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018.  The Houston native was the No. 10 cornerback in the country.  And the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

In two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook started seven of the 25 games in which he played.  Six of those starts came this past season.

Cook had been in line for a full-time starting job prior to these developments.

Neal Brown pens letter in wake of West Virginia DC being placed on administrative leave

West Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 8:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

There was yet another development overnight involving the West Virginia football program.

Early Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning.  A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave.

Tuesday night, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown.  In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.” That’s noteworthy because the safety claimed in his statement that he had meetings with Brown regarding Koenning’s alleged mistreatment.

Koenning has been with Brown the past five seasons.  Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.

Below is Brown’s letter, in its entirety:

Mountaineer Family, I come to you tonight sick about today’s events.

Earlier today, Kerry Martin expressed his voice and he had every right to do so. I first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter. I care deeply about everyone involved and have waited to speak publicly so that I could first speak with Kerry, Vic, the team, and our administration.

After speaking with Kerry, I took immediate action. Along with Shane and his team, we launched an independent investigation. I spoke with all parties involved, the defense as a unit and the team as a whole. I again emphasized to our team that our program culture will be one of acceptance, respect, tolerance, and positive relationships. I stressed to our team and staff that we will be open and transparent throughout the University process.

I will refrain from further conversation or comment about these issues until the University process is complete. I ask everyone to be patient as we work through this process as quickly as possible. We will listen, learn and grow from this together, as a family, to become even more united.