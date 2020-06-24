Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Texas football player’s uneven month of June has taken another twist.

Earlier this month, Texas football suffered an unexpected loss (potentially) in the defensive backfield as Anthony Cook indicated that he would be leaving the Texas football program. The cornerback gave no reason for the abrupt decision. Cook made the revelation on his personal Twitter account.

“Due to unfortunate situations, I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

At some point thereafter, however, Cook deleted the tweet.

Fast-forward nearly two weeks, and it was reported earlier Tuesday that Cook was contemplating a move into the NCAA transfer database. A short time later, it was confirmed that Cook is listed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Cook was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2018. The Houston native was the No. 10 cornerback in the country. And the No. 7 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

In two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook started seven of the 25 games in which he played. Six of those starts came this past season.

Cook had been in line for a full-time starting job prior to these developments.