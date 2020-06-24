After more than a decade sabbatical, Troy and UAB are set renew their in-state football rivalry. Yet again. And eventually.

Earlier this offseason, both Troy and UAB announced the two football programs have agreed to a future home-and-home. Troy will visit Birmingham on Sept. 23, 2028. UAB will then travel to Troy on Sept. 8 of the following season. Fast-forward a little over a month, and the Troy and UAB programs have announced another future football home-and-home.

On Sept. 18, 2032, the Trojans will play host to the Blazers. On, Sept. 10 of the following season, the Blazers will return the hosting favors.

The latest addition means that the Trojans and Blazers will now meet four times over a six-year period from 2028 thru 2033.

“This a great series for both our football program and our fans,” Troy athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement after the last renewal. “We make it a priority to schedule competitive home-and-home regional series against our peer conferences to make it as easy as possible for our amazing fans to watch their Trojans on the road. Additionally, Birmingham is an important market for our program as we’ve done a great job recruiting top players from the area over the past few years. This is a series that both fan bases are excited about getting started again.”

Troy and UAB have met a dozen times over the years on the football field. They met every year between 2009-14. That 2014 meeting was the last between the two schools.

The Trojans lead the all-time series 7-5. The Sun Belt Conference school has also won four of the last six meetings. Three of those victories came by 10 points or more.

Both universities, of course, are located in Alabama. In fact, Troy and UAB are separated by less than 140 miles.