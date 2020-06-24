There was yet another development overnight involving the West Virginia football program.
Early Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning. A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave.
Tuesday night, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown. In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.” That’s noteworthy because the safety claimed in his statement that he had meetings with Brown regarding Koenning’s alleged mistreatment.
Koenning has been with Brown the past five seasons. Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.
Below is Brown’s letter, in its entirety:
Mountaineer Family, I come to you tonight sick about today’s events.
Earlier today, Kerry Martin expressed his voice and he had every right to do so. I first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter. I care deeply about everyone involved and have waited to speak publicly so that I could first speak with Kerry, Vic, the team, and our administration.
After speaking with Kerry, I took immediate action. Along with Shane and his team, we launched an independent investigation. I spoke with all parties involved, the defense as a unit and the team as a whole. I again emphasized to our team that our program culture will be one of acceptance, respect, tolerance, and positive relationships. I stressed to our team and staff that we will be open and transparent throughout the University process.
I will refrain from further conversation or comment about these issues until the University process is complete. I ask everyone to be patient as we work through this process as quickly as possible. We will listen, learn and grow from this together, as a family, to become even more united.