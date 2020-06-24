There was yet another development overnight involving the West Virginia football program.

Early Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning. A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave.

Tuesday night, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown. In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.” That’s noteworthy because the safety claimed in his statement that he had meetings with Brown regarding Koenning’s alleged mistreatment.

Koenning has been with Brown the past five seasons. Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.

Below is Brown’s letter, in its entirety: