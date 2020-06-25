The ACC is losing one of the most powerful men in collegiate sports. Eventually.
Thursday morning, the ACC announced that commissioner John Swofford will step down from his post at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year. The fourth commissioner in ACC history, the 71-year-old Swofford will assist with the transition and will continue his duties as commissioner until a successor is identified and in place.
This will mark Swofford’s 24th and final year as commissioner of the conference.
“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford in a statement. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”
When Swofford took over in 1997, the league was comprised of nine members. Over the next two decades or so, six new football members were added — Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Maryland, of course, left for the Big Ten in 2014. Notre Dame also became a non-football member in some varsity sports, although they do have a football scheduling relationship with the league.
Last year, Swofford also oversaw the creation of the ACC Network with partner ESPN. That network launched in August of last year.
It may be a rivalry on the field, but there’s a commonality to the Egg Bowl off of it. Especially when it comes to its state flag.
In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls have been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag. The NCAA extended its ban on holding sponsored events in the state until the flag is changed. The SEC also announced that it would no longer hold conference sponsored championships or tournaments in the state. Conference USA joined the SEC Monday in taking the same stance.
This past Monday, one of the top athletes in the state joined the chorus. Very loudly joined the chorus, it should be noted.
“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”
Friday, almost every NCAA coach in the state of Mississippi, including Egg Bowl rivals Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mike Leach (Mississippi State) will be at the state capital in Jackson. Why? To lobby the legislature to change the state’s flag.
Both Kiffin and Leach are headed into their first seasons at their respective schools. They are each expected to address the legislature at some point Thursday morning. The athletic directors at both schools will as well.
The head coach at Southern Miss, Jay Hopson, will not be able to attend. His father, Dr. Briggs Hopson, passed away Sunday morning at the age of 82.
LSU, and other schools in the SEC, are used to schools from the north coming into the north and picking its fertile football recruiting grounds. Wednesday, the Tigers returned the favor.
Garrett Dellinger is a touted 2021 offensive line prospect out of the state of Michigan. On his personal Twitter account yesterday, the lineman announced via video that he has opted to give his verbal commitment to LSU football. The other three schools in his Final Four? Ohio State, Penn State and, of course, Michigan.
“It was close, but I just kind of knew,” the prospect said of selecting LSU football.
Despite the distance from Clarkson, Mich., to Bayon Rouge, Dellinger is very familiar with the LSU football program. Last fall, the lineman paid a visit to the LSU campus. Since then, he has stayed in close contact with the Tigers coaching staff. Included in that was his primary recruiter James Cregg, who is, of course, the reigning national champion‘s offensive line coach.
“When I was down there on my visit it really felt like home to me,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “When we came back to Michigan, just the way I was talking about the visit, it felt like that was the place I wanted to be. Talking to the coaches and getting to know everything even more I felt more comfortable and stuff like that.”
As for Dellinger’s recruiting pedigree? He is listed as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports.com composite. The high school senior is rated as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country. The 6-5, 280-pound lineman is also the No. 5 recruit regardless of position in the state of Michigan.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 25, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Report: Army, BYU ‘top candidates’ to replace UConn in AAC
THE SYNOPSIS: In the end, no one has replaced UConn in the AAC. For now, the conference will go with 11 football schools.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Maryland stays in-house by naming Damon Evans as AD
THE SYNOPSIS: Evans has come full circle in rehabbing his image from the infamous “red panties incident” while at Georgia.
2017
THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: LSU RB Derrius Guice squats 650 pounds
THE SYNOPSIS: Alternate headline: Guice is a freakishly strong human being.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Door more ajar for Big 12 expansion than previously thought?
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, the conference shows no signs of stepping through any expansion doors.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will make more than $6 million in 2019, 2020
THE SYNOPSIS: As it turns out, he didn’t. In June of 2017, Stoops stunned the college football world by stepping down as the head coach at Oklahoma.
2013
THE HEADLINE: Top 2014 recruit offers mea culpa for Ole Miss ‘racist’ tweets
THE SYNOPSIS: Marlon Humphery had labeled the school racist and alluded to monthly KKK marches on the campus. Humphrey tweeted in his apology that he has never even been on the Oxford campus. The five-star son of former Alabama great Bobby Humphrey ultimately signed with the Crimson Tide.
2010
THE HEADLINE: USC files appeal with NCAA in attempt to get sanctions eased
THE SYNOPSIS: The ever-benevolent NCAA ultimately denied the appeal.
After more than a decade sabbatical, Troy and UAB are set renew their in-state football rivalry. Yet again. And eventually.
Earlier this offseason, both Troy and UAB announced the two football programs have agreed to a future home-and-home. Troy will visit Birmingham on Sept. 23, 2028. UAB will then travel to Troy on Sept. 8 of the following season. Fast-forward a little over a month, and the Troy and UAB programs have announced another future football home-and-home.
On Sept. 18, 2032, the Trojans will play host to the Blazers. On, Sept. 10 of the following season, the Blazers will return the hosting favors.
The latest addition means that the Trojans and Blazers will now meet four times over a six-year period from 2028 thru 2033.
“This a great series for both our football program and our fans,” Troy athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement after the last renewal. “We make it a priority to schedule competitive home-and-home regional series against our peer conferences to make it as easy as possible for our amazing fans to watch their Trojans on the road. Additionally, Birmingham is an important market for our program as we’ve done a great job recruiting top players from the area over the past few years. This is a series that both fan bases are excited about getting started again.”
Troy and UAB have met a dozen times over the years on the football field. They met every year between 2009-14. That 2014 meeting was the last between the two schools.
The Trojans lead the all-time series 7-5. The Sun Belt Conference school has also won four of the last six meetings. Three of those victories came by 10 points or more.
Both universities, of course, are located in Alabama. In fact, Troy and UAB are separated by less than 140 miles.