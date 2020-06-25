Alabama football
Nick Saban, Alabama players send powerful video message: ‘In this moment in history, we can’t be silent’

By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
Alabama football has put some powerful words on film that it hopes can spark some change.  Any kind of change for the better.

Thursday afternoon, the official Alabama football Twitter account posted a powerful video featuring several Crimson Tide players along with head coach Nick Saban.  The words were written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who also participated in voicing his own essay.  Others who read Leatherwood’s words were some of his teammates, including Mac Jones, Dylan Moses, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle, along with Saban.

“We are a team, black, white, brown,” Leatherwood states as the video opens.

“And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” Saban said at one point, while Moses added, “And when we experience racism, it hurts.”

The video closes with Smith stating, “Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Those words then flash across the screen before fading out.

Saban, long one of the sports most powerful voices, has been one of the loudest in the days since George Floyd‘s murder sparked nationwide protests and riots against racial injustice and police brutality.  Shortly after Floyd’s death triggered the social upheaval, Saban expressed shock and anger over his death, as well as those of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“We’re at an important moment in our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly … it’s time to love each other,” a May 31 statement from Saban read. “Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us. …

“We are all part of this and we must banish these types of injustices in not just our country, but our world. The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I’ve been privileged to coach, we must depend on and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together as a society and treat one another with respect and dignity.”

Starting Miami OL Navaughn Donaldson announces he has ‘decided to redshirt and focus on me this season’

Miami football
By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
The Miami football team has lost a player for the entire 2020 season.  Not, though, for the reason some might expect

On his Twitter account Wednesday, Navaughn Donaldson indicated that he will not play at all in 2020.  Why? “After talking to family and the coaching staff I decided to redshirt and focus on me this season,” the offensive lineman wrote.

No further explanation was given.  Nor is it needed, actually.

It should be noted that Donaldson’s 2019 season came to a premature end when he suffered a serious knee injury in the regular-season finale against Duke.  It’s unclear if that played a role in his decision to sideline himself for the upcoming season.

Donaldson had not previously used his redshirt.  That will allow the lineman to sit out 2020, then play in 2021.  That season will serve as his last at the collegiate level.

Donaldson was a four-star member of the Miami football Class of 2017.  The Miami native was rated as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country.  He was also the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.  Only one signee in The U’s class that year, wide receiver Jeff Thomas, was rated higher.

His true freshman season, Donaldson started 10 of 13 games at right guard.  He missed two games because of a lower-extremity injury.  In 2017, he earned honorable mention All-ACC honors

The next two seasons, Donaldson started 24 of the 25 games in which he played.  All 12 of the 6-6, 363-pound lineman’s starts in 2018 came at right tackle, while all 12 of his 2019 starts were at left guard.

Prior to his decision to redshirt, Donaldson would’ve entered the 2020 campaign as the most experienced lineman for the Hurricanes.

Nebraska new home for Iowa transfer Ezra Miller

Nebraska football
By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
A loss for Iowa will turn into a win for Nebraska football.

In May, and after battling personal struggles (more on that in a bit), Ezra Miller announced he was entering into the NCAA transfer database.  Wednesday, the offensive lineman confirmed on Twitter that he will continue his collegiate career with Nebraska football.

Miller made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

Miller’s story, though, isn’t one of simply the portal and a new team.  In January, Miller announced that he was leaving the sport because of back issues.  That, however, wasn’t the case.  As he detailed in a lengthy Twitter statement, Miler acknowledged that he temporarily left football due to what he described as “major depression.”

“To start off, I must commend Iowa, the coaching/medical staff, and my teammates as being amazing mentors and caring people,” the lineman wrote. “I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them.

“It was not due to back issues that I left the program, Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and. anxiety amplified by a series of events.  A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer… Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and is now thankfully recovering.  My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.

“These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self-treatment and mental health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.

“Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again.”

Miller was a four-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2019.  The Holstein, Iowa, product was the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.  No signee on the offensive side of the ball that year for the Hawkeyes was rated higher than Miller.

The lineman didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman.  At this point, it’s unclear if the lineman will have to sit out the 2020 campaign.

John Swofford announces plans to step down as ACC commissioner after 2020-21 athletic year

ACC
By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The ACC is losing one of the most powerful men in collegiate sports.  Eventually.

Thursday morning, the ACC announced that commissioner John Swofford will step down from his post at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year.  The fourth commissioner in ACC history, the 71-year-old Swofford will assist with the transition and will continue his duties as commissioner until a successor is identified and in place.

This will mark Swofford’s 24th and final year as commissioner of the conference.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford in a statement. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”

When Swofford took over in 1997, the league was comprised of nine members.  Over the next two decades or so, six new football members were added — Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.  Maryland, of course, left for the Big Ten in 2014.  Notre Dame also became a non-football member in some varsity sports, although they do have a football scheduling relationship with the league.

Last year, Swofford also oversaw the creation of the ACC Network with partner ESPN.  That network launched in August of last year.

Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach, other NCAA coaches in Mississippi headed to Jackson to lobby legislature to change the state flag

Egg Bowl
By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
It may be a rivalry on the field, but there’s a commonality to the Egg Bowl off of it. Especially when it comes to its state flag.

In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls have been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag.  The NCAA extended its ban on holding sponsored events in the state until the flag is changed.  The SEC also announced that it would no longer hold conference sponsored championships or tournaments in the state.  Conference USA joined the SEC Monday in taking the same stance.

This past Monday, one of the top athletes in the state joined the chorus.  Very loudly joined the chorus, it should be noted.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯  & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”

Friday, almost every NCAA coach in the state of Mississippi, including Egg Bowl rivals Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mike Leach (Mississippi State) will be at the state capital in Jackson.  Why?  To lobby the legislature to change the state’s flag.

Both Kiffin and Leach are headed into their first seasons at their respective schools.  They are each expected to address the legislature at some point Thursday morning.  The athletic directors at both schools will as well.

The head coach at Southern Miss, Jay Hopson, will not be able to attend.  His father, Dr. Briggs Hopson, passed away Sunday morning at the age of 82.