The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 25, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Report: Army, BYU ‘top candidates’ to replace UConn in AAC

THE SYNOPSIS: In the end, no one has replaced UConn in the AAC. For now, the conference will go with 11 football schools.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Maryland stays in-house by naming Damon Evans as AD

THE SYNOPSIS: Evans has come full circle in rehabbing his image from the infamous “red panties incident” while at Georgia.

2017

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: LSU RB Derrius Guice squats 650 pounds

THE SYNOPSIS: Alternate headline: Guice is a freakishly strong human being.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Door more ajar for Big 12 expansion than previously thought?

THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, the conference shows no signs of stepping through any expansion doors.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will make more than $6 million in 2019, 2020

THE SYNOPSIS: As it turns out, he didn’t. In June of 2017, Stoops stunned the college football world by stepping down as the head coach at Oklahoma.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Top 2014 recruit offers mea culpa for Ole Miss ‘racist’ tweets

THE SYNOPSIS: Marlon Humphery had labeled the school racist and alluded to monthly KKK marches on the campus. Humphrey tweeted in his apology that he has never even been on the Oxford campus. The five-star son of former Alabama great Bobby Humphrey ultimately signed with the Crimson Tide.

2010

THE HEADLINE: USC files appeal with NCAA in attempt to get sanctions eased

THE SYNOPSIS: The ever-benevolent NCAA ultimately denied the appeal.