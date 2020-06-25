Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may be a rivalry on the field, but there’s a commonality to the Egg Bowl off of it. Especially when it comes to its state flag.

In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls have been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag. The NCAA extended its ban on holding sponsored events in the state until the flag is changed. The SEC also announced that it would no longer hold conference sponsored championships or tournaments in the state. Conference USA joined the SEC Monday in taking the same stance.

This past Monday, one of the top athletes in the state joined the chorus. Very loudly joined the chorus, it should be noted.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”

Friday, almost every NCAA coach in the state of Mississippi, including Egg Bowl rivals Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mike Leach (Mississippi State) will be at the state capital in Jackson. Why? To lobby the legislature to change the state’s flag.

Both Kiffin and Leach are headed into their first seasons at their respective schools. They are each expected to address the legislature at some point Thursday morning. The athletic directors at both schools will as well.

The head coach at Southern Miss, Jay Hopson, will not be able to attend. His father, Dr. Briggs Hopson, passed away Sunday morning at the age of 82.