LSU, and other schools in the SEC, are used to schools from the north coming into the north and picking its fertile football recruiting grounds. Wednesday, the Tigers returned the favor.

Garrett Dellinger is a touted 2021 offensive line prospect out of the state of Michigan. On his personal Twitter account yesterday, the lineman announced via video that he has opted to give his verbal commitment to LSU football. The other three schools in his Final Four? Ohio State, Penn State and, of course, Michigan.

“It was close, but I just kind of knew,” the prospect said of selecting LSU football.

Despite the distance from Clarkson, Mich., to Bayon Rouge, Dellinger is very familiar with the LSU football program. Last fall, the lineman paid a visit to the LSU campus. Since then, he has stayed in close contact with the Tigers coaching staff. Included in that was his primary recruiter James Cregg, who is, of course, the reigning national champion‘s offensive line coach.

“When I was down there on my visit it really felt like home to me,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “When we came back to Michigan, just the way I was talking about the visit, it felt like that was the place I wanted to be. Talking to the coaches and getting to know everything even more I felt more comfortable and stuff like that.”

As for Dellinger’s recruiting pedigree? He is listed as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports.com composite. The high school senior is rated as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country. The 6-5, 280-pound lineman is also the No. 5 recruit regardless of position in the state of Michigan.