The Miami football team has lost a player for the entire 2020 season. Not, though, for the reason some might expect

On his Twitter account Wednesday, Navaughn Donaldson indicated that he will not play at all in 2020. Why? “After talking to family and the coaching staff I decided to redshirt and focus on me this season,” the offensive lineman wrote.

No further explanation was given. Nor is it needed, actually.

It should be noted that Donaldson’s 2019 season came to a premature end when he suffered a serious knee injury in the regular-season finale against Duke. It’s unclear if that played a role in his decision to sideline himself for the upcoming season.

Donaldson had not previously used his redshirt. That will allow the lineman to sit out 2020, then play in 2021. That season will serve as his last at the collegiate level.

Donaldson was a four-star member of the Miami football Class of 2017. The Miami native was rated as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country. He was also the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of Florida. Only one signee in The U’s class that year, wide receiver Jeff Thomas, was rated higher.

His true freshman season, Donaldson started 10 of 13 games at right guard. He missed two games because of a lower-extremity injury. In 2017, he earned honorable mention All-ACC honors

The next two seasons, Donaldson started 24 of the 25 games in which he played. All 12 of the 6-6, 363-pound lineman’s starts in 2018 came at right tackle, while all 12 of his 2019 starts were at left guard.

Prior to his decision to redshirt, Donaldson would’ve entered the 2020 campaign as the most experienced lineman for the Hurricanes.