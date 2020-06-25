UAB has been on a football scheduling tear of late.

In early May, UAB announced a future home-and-home with in-state rival Troy. Just this week, UAB announced yet another future football home-and-home with the same Sun Belt Conference school. In between, UAB unveiled future one-off games vs. LSU and Georgia.

Tuesday, South Alabama confirmed that it has come to an agreement with UAB on a future two-game football series. The Jaguars and Blazers will meet at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile on Sept. 14, 2030, with the second contest coming at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Sept. 6 the next year. It’s the second two-game contract between the two schools, as South and UAB met in Birmingham last September and are scheduled to play in Mobile on Sept. 26 this fall.

“We’re excited about the series with UAB, they have been an outstanding program winning at a high level since starting up again,” said Jaguars head coach Steve Campbell in a statement. “It’s always great to play an in-state school, we recruit the Birmingham area so we are competing for a lot of the same kids since we are in such close proximity. It’s just a natural rivalry, I think it’s great that we will play this series.”

The schools have faced each other just once as FBS programs. That came in 2019, a 35-3 win for the Blazers.

UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019. The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history. The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school. The previous high for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.

South Alabama, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a 2-10 season in the second year under Campbell. The Jaguars have never finished above .500 since making the move to the FBS level in 2012. The closest they came was a 6-6 record in 2013.