NCAA
Getty Images

NCAA extends recruiting dead period yet again, this time through Aug. 31

By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s getting to the point where you wonder if the NCAA will pull the plug on the Early Signing Period entirely.  For just this cycle, of course.

As the coronavirus pandemic effectively shuttered the sports world, the NCAA announced in mid-March that it was putting a halt to all in-person recruiting until at least April 15.  That month, the dead period was extended through May 31.  In May, another extension took us to June 30.  In late May, it was extended out through July 31.

As we are less than a week away from the calendar flipping from June to July, the NCAA announced Thursday evening that the recruiting dead period has been extended out through Aug. 31.  The latest edict impacts all sports, not just football.

“The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis,” a release from the NCAA stated. “A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur.”

UAB, South Alabama agree to future home-and-home

UAB football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UAB has been on a football scheduling tear of late.

In early May, UAB announced a future home-and-home with in-state rival Troy.  Just this week, UAB announced yet another future football home-and-home with the same Sun Belt Conference school.  In between, UAB unveiled future one-off games vs. LSU and Georgia.

Tuesday, South Alabama confirmed that it has come to an agreement with UAB on a future two-game football series.  The Jaguars and Blazers will meet at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile on Sept. 14, 2030, with the second contest coming at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Sept. 6 the next year. It’s the second two-game contract between the two schools, as South and UAB met in Birmingham last September and are scheduled to play in Mobile on Sept. 26 this fall.

“We’re excited about the series with UAB, they have been an outstanding program winning at a high level since starting up again,” said Jaguars head coach Steve Campbell in a statement. “It’s always great to play an in-state school, we recruit the Birmingham area so we are competing for a lot of the same kids since we are in such close proximity. It’s just a natural rivalry, I think it’s great that we will play this series.”

The schools have faced each other just once as FBS programs.  That came in 2019, a 35-3 win for the Blazers.

UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019.  The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history.  The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school.  The previous high for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.

South Alabama, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a 2-10 season in the second year under Campbell.  The Jaguars have never finished above .500 since making the move to the FBS level in 2012.  The closest they came was a 6-6 record in 2013.

Ole Miss adds commitment from Navy’s leader in tackles for loss, sacks

Ole MIss football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ole Miss has looked to a service academy to significantly bolster its football roster.  Unofficially.

Back in mid-March, Jacob Springer signaled his intention to transfer from Navy by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A little over three months later, the striker utilized Instagram to announce that he has committed to the Ole Miss football team.

If the move comes to fruition, Springer would be headed to the Rebels as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#committed

A post shared by jacob springer (@_jwspringer) on Jun 23, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

Springer was a two-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Midshipmen.  His recruiting pedigree, though, belies the potential for production he brings to Ole Miss football.

After playing in six games as a true freshman, Springer saw action in a dozen in 2018.  He started four of those contests, intercepting a pair of passes in that action.  The Missouri product had a breakout season in 2019, starting 10 games for the Midshipmen.  He led the team in both tackles for loss (16) and sacks (eight).  The latter total is tied for third-most in academy history, the former tied for the fifth-most.

Following the regular season, Springer was accorded second-team All-AAC honors.

While he played a hybrid linebacker/safety (striker) position at Navy, Springer Will Likely work in the secondary for the SEC school.

Nick Saban, Alabama players send powerful video message: ‘In this moment in history, we can’t be silent’

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
6 Comments

Alabama football has put some powerful words on film that it hopes can spark some change.  Any kind of change for the better.

Thursday afternoon, the official Alabama football Twitter account posted a powerful video featuring several Crimson Tide players along with head coach Nick Saban.  The words were written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who also participated in voicing his own essay.  Others who read Leatherwood’s words were some of his teammates, including Mac Jones, Dylan Moses, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle, along with Saban.

“We are a team, black, white, brown,” Leatherwood states as the video opens.

“And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” Saban said at one point, while Moses added, “And when we experience racism, it hurts.”

The video closes with Smith stating, “Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Those words then flash across the screen before fading out.

Saban, long one of the sports most powerful voices, has been one of the loudest in the days since George Floyd‘s murder sparked nationwide protests and riots against racial injustice and police brutality.  Shortly after Floyd’s death triggered the social upheaval, Saban expressed shock and anger over his death, as well as those of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“We’re at an important moment in our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly … it’s time to love each other,” a May 31 statement from Saban read. “Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us. …

“We are all part of this and we must banish these types of injustices in not just our country, but our world. The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I’ve been privileged to coach, we must depend on and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together as a society and treat one another with respect and dignity.”

Starting Miami OL Navaughn Donaldson announces he has ‘decided to redshirt and focus on me this season’

Miami football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 25, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Miami football team has lost a player for the entire 2020 season.  Not, though, for the reason some might expect

On his Twitter account Wednesday, Navaughn Donaldson indicated that he will not play at all in 2020.  Why? “After talking to family and the coaching staff I decided to redshirt and focus on me this season,” the offensive lineman wrote.

No further explanation was given.  Nor is it needed, actually.

It should be noted that Donaldson’s 2019 season came to a premature end when he suffered a serious knee injury in the regular-season finale against Duke.  It’s unclear if that played a role in his decision to sideline himself for the upcoming season.

Donaldson had not previously used his redshirt.  That will allow the lineman to sit out 2020, then play in 2021.  That season will serve as his last at the collegiate level.

Donaldson was a four-star member of the Miami football Class of 2017.  The Miami native was rated as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country.  He was also the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.  Only one signee in The U’s class that year, wide receiver Jeff Thomas, was rated higher.

His true freshman season, Donaldson started 10 of 13 games at right guard.  He missed two games because of a lower-extremity injury.  In 2017, he earned honorable mention All-ACC honors

The next two seasons, Donaldson started 24 of the 25 games in which he played.  All 12 of the 6-6, 363-pound lineman’s starts in 2018 came at right tackle, while all 12 of his 2019 starts were at left guard.

Prior to his decision to redshirt, Donaldson would’ve entered the 2020 campaign as the most experienced lineman for the Hurricanes.