A loss for Iowa will turn into a win for Nebraska football.

In May, and after battling personal struggles (more on that in a bit), Ezra Miller announced he was entering into the NCAA transfer database. Wednesday, the offensive lineman confirmed on Twitter that he will continue his collegiate career with Nebraska football.

Miller made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

Miller’s story, though, isn’t one of simply the portal and a new team. In January, Miller announced that he was leaving the sport because of back issues. That, however, wasn’t the case. As he detailed in a lengthy Twitter statement, Miler acknowledged that he temporarily left football due to what he described as “major depression.”

“To start off, I must commend Iowa, the coaching/medical staff, and my teammates as being amazing mentors and caring people,” the lineman wrote. “I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them.

“It was not due to back issues that I left the program, Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and. anxiety amplified by a series of events. A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer… Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and is now thankfully recovering. My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.

“These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self-treatment and mental health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.

“Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again.”

Miller was a four-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2019. The Holstein, Iowa, product was the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Hawkeye State. No signee on the offensive side of the ball that year for the Hawkeyes was rated higher than Miller.

The lineman didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman. At this point, it’s unclear if the lineman will have to sit out the 2020 campaign.