Alabama football has put some powerful words on film that it hopes can spark some change. Any kind of change for the better.

Thursday afternoon, the official Alabama football Twitter account posted a powerful video featuring several Crimson Tide players along with head coach Nick Saban. The words were written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who also participated in voicing his own essay. Others who read Leatherwood’s words were some of his teammates, including Mac Jones, Dylan Moses, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle, along with Saban.

“We are a team, black, white, brown,” Leatherwood states as the video opens.

“And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” Saban said at one point, while Moses added, “And when we experience racism, it hurts.”

The video closes with Smith stating, “Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Those words then flash across the screen before fading out.

Saban, long one of the sports most powerful voices, has been one of the loudest in the days since George Floyd‘s murder sparked nationwide protests and riots against racial injustice and police brutality. Shortly after Floyd’s death triggered the social upheaval, Saban expressed shock and anger over his death, as well as those of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“We’re at an important moment in our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly … it’s time to love each other,” a May 31 statement from Saban read. “Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us. …

“We are all part of this and we must banish these types of injustices in not just our country, but our world. The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I’ve been privileged to coach, we must depend on and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together as a society and treat one another with respect and dignity.”