Alabama football is adding a well-traveled member to its quarterback room. Reportedly.

After starting his collegiate career at Mississippi State, Logan Burnett transferred to TCU earlier this offseason. The quarterback’s stay in Fort Worth didn’t last long, though, as Burnett tweeted Thursday night that he’s headed to Alabama football.

As a graduate transfer, Burnett would be eligible to play for Alabama football this season. The fifth-year senior, though, is a realist.

“I’m looking at it as an academic first kind of thing,” Burnett told the Dispatch in Starkville when asked about his decision to leave the Horned Frogs. “I’m not going to play at the next level. I’m looking to get a great education, make those great connections in an athletic department, with football coaches and experience (football) for one more season. …

“I had a great experience at TCU football-wise. I love the coaches. I loved the area — Fort Worth is a great area. Academically it was awesome — great professors, great administrators. It was just more the financial thing. Seeing what my long term goals were, I think it was best to switch to the sports administration track and save that money and try to get done a little sooner.”

Burnett was a walk-on at both Mississippi State and TCU. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, the Pelham, Ala., native played in six games. In that limited action, he completed both of his pass attempts for 33 yards. He also ran for three yards on one carry.

(Tip O’ the Cap: 247Sports.com)