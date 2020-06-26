Not surprisingly, one legally-challenged Auburn football player has seen his time on The Pains come to a premature end.

Early this month, it was reported that Jashawn Sheffield was arrested May 9 in Georgia on one count of disorderly conduct. But wait, there’s more. Exactly one week later, the Tigers wide receiver (?) was arrested in the Peach State yet again, this time “DUI Less Safe.” Both of those charges, incidentally, are misdemeanors.

As a result of the two off-field incidents, though, Sheffield has been indefinitely suspended by the Auburn football program. A couple of weeks after those incidents came to light, it’s now been confirmed by 247Sports.com that Sheffield is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what's seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Given the circumstances surrounding Sheffield’s impending departure, however, it seems unlikely that a return would be in the cards.

Sheffield was a four-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2019. The Georgia native was the No. 28 player in his home state regardless of position. The 6-1, 183-pound receiver also played in the Under Armour All-America game.

As a true freshman, Sheffield appeared in one game. He didn’t catch any passes in that lone appearance. He did, though, rush for 30 yards on a pair of carries. Prior to his off-field woes, Sheffield was expected to move to the defensive secondary.

Because he played in four or fewer games, however, Sheffield was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign. After sitting out 2020, Sheffield would have three seasons of eligibility to use starting in 2020.