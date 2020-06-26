Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To the surprise of no one, one erstwhile Auburn player has moved down a rung on the college football ladder.

Way back in early December, Marquis McClain opted to take the first step in leaving the Auburn football team by entering the transfer database. Several months later, the wide receiver still hasn’t found a new football home. However, it was reported earlier this month that FCS schools appear to be the focus of McClain’s attention at the moment. Specifically, Alabama State, West Florida, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Iowa, Southern and Jacksonville State were mentioned as possibilities.

This week, McClain unofficially found that new home. And the receiver’s destination? FCS Southern. McLain made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

“This was a pretty tough transition but I’m blessed to have an opportunity to find a new home at [Southern University],” McClain wrote.

McClain will come to the FCS school as a graduate transfer.

McClain was a three-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2016. The Crestview, Fla., product was the No. 88 player in the Sunshine State regardless of position.

During his time on The Plains, McClain appeared in 38 games. Most of that action with the Tigers, though, came on special teams. The 6-2, 224-pound receiver did manage to catch three passes for 84 yards, with a long of 37. He was also credited with a pair of tackles.