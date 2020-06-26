BYU football
BYU CB Isaiah Herron reverses course, will leave portal and remain with Cougars

By John TaylorJun 26, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
BYU football is the beneficiary of a rare portal reversal.

Late last week, it was reported that Isaiah Herron had decided to test leaving the BYU football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  In portal posts, we always include the following disclaimer: As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school.

This situation is exactly why as, on Instagram this week, Herron confirmed he is reversing his decision and remaining as part of the BYU football team.  The redshirt sophomore defensive back stated on his social media post that the current climate in the country was the original impetus for his decision.  And, in a circle-of-life way, the reason for his decision to remain in Provo as well.

Below is Herron’s full Instagram statement:

I want to start off by saying thank you to all the Historically black colleges and universities willing to give me an opportunity after I put my name in the transfer portal,” Herron posted. “I also want to thank BYU, from the entire football staff to the president. I want to make it clear that my intentions to leave were not because of BYU. This place has been nothing but great to me by providing opportunities and relationships that I’m grateful to have. The reason I wanted to leave was due to the current climate in America in regards to racial injustice and the killing of unarmed black men and women. I felt a historically black college was the best place that I could help tackle these injustices because of the culture and locations of the schools. With a little more time to think I have made the decision to stay here at BYU. I realized I can have an impact in this state by opening eyes here and help other African Americans in Utah because of the small amount of diversity that’s here. I’m looking forward to using my opportunities here to make a positive impact.

Herron was a two-star member of the BYU football Class of 2018.  The Las Vegas native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of Nevada.

As a true freshman, Herron played in four games but was able to use a redshirt.  A year ago, the defensive back started seven of the 11 games in which he played.  During that action, he was credited with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Now that he has returned, Herron is expected to play an even bigger role in the Cougars secondary this season.

Texas Tech confirms 23 players/staffers tested positive for COVID-19

Texas Tech football
By John TaylorJun 26, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
At least when it comes to COVID-19, Texas Tech football has something in common with Clemson.

Earlier this month, it was reported that 23 of its Clemson’s football players and staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.  Exactly one week later, Texas Tech announced that 23 of its football players and staffers have also tested positive for COVID-19.  That’s out of 197 individuals who were tested.

According to the school, 21 of those 23 positives have since recovered.  No hospitalizations for any of the positives have been required.

Any individual who tested positive will be forced to isolate for at least 10 days.  Those individuals who have been in close contact with a person who tested positive have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Texas Tech’s priority remains the health and safety of each of its student-athletes and staff,” the school’s release read. “As part of its Return to Campus Plan, Texas Tech tested each football student-athlete upon return to campus.  The same protocol will be implemented for each program as its student-athletes return for voluntary activity.”

In mid-May, the Big 12 announced it would allow football players to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 15.  Tech confirmed its players would begin those voluntary activities the same day it was first allowed.

Boise State (HERE), Houston (HERE) and Kansas State (HERE) have also temporarily halted workouts due to COVID-19 concerns.

Texas Tech is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at UTEP Sept. 5.

Auburn player arrested twice last month lands in the transfer portal

Auburn football
By John TaylorJun 26, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
Not surprisingly, one legally-challenged Auburn football player has seen his time on The Pains come to a premature end.

Early this month, it was reported that Jashawn Sheffield was arrested May 9 in Georgia on one count of disorderly conduct.  But wait, there’s more.  Exactly one week later, the Tigers wide receiver (?) was arrested in the Peach State yet again, this time “DUI Less Safe.”  Both of those charges, incidentally, are misdemeanors.

As a result of the two off-field incidents, though, Sheffield has been indefinitely suspended by the Auburn football program.  A couple of weeks after those incidents came to light, it’s now been confirmed by 247Sports.com that Sheffield is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Given the circumstances surrounding Sheffield’s impending departure, however, it seems unlikely that a return would be in the cards.

Sheffield was a four-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2019.  The Georgia native was the No. 28 player in his home state regardless of position.  The 6-1, 183-pound receiver also played in the Under Armour All-America game.

As a true freshman, Sheffield appeared in one game.  He didn’t catch any passes in that lone appearance.  He did, though, rush for 30 yards on a pair of carries.  Prior to his off-field woes, Sheffield was expected to move to the defensive secondary.

Because he played in four or fewer games, however, Sheffield was able to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.  After sitting out 2020, Sheffield would have three seasons of eligibility to use starting in 2020.

Oregon, Oregon State will no longer refer to its annual rivalry game as the ‘Civil War’

Civil War
By John TaylorJun 26, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Civil War in the Great Northwest will no longer be a thing.  Officially.

Every year, Oregon and Oregon State meet in an annual rivalry game.  Since 1929, the grudge match between the pair of state of Oregon schools has been referred to as the Civil War.  That, though, was before the civil unrest that has raced across the country in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

Friday, it was announced that both Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to cease using the phrase “Civil War” in reference to the annual rivalry game.  That edict, effective immediately, extends to all sports matchups between the universities.

“Today’s announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change,” said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens. “Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports.”

“I want to acknowledge and thank the current and former student-athletes who raised concerns about the historic name of the rivalry games played between our two institutions,” UO president Michael H. Schill said. “We need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports.”

The 124th annual matchup between the Beavers and Ducks will be played Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.  The 123rd matchup was an easy win for the Ducks.  The rivalry, incidentally, is the fifth-most played in college football history, with the first coming in 1894.

Alabama adds QB who transferred from Mississippi State to TCU this past January

Alabama football
By John TaylorJun 26, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Alabama football is adding a well-traveled member to its quarterback room.  Reportedly.

After starting his collegiate career at Mississippi State, Logan Burnett transferred to TCU earlier this offseason.  The quarterback’s stay in Fort Worth didn’t last long, though, as Burnett tweeted Thursday night that he’s headed to Alabama football.

As a graduate transfer, Burnett would be eligible to play for Alabama football this season.  The fifth-year senior, though, is a realist.

“I’m looking at it as an academic first kind of thing,” Burnett told the Dispatch in Starkville when asked about his decision to leave the Horned Frogs. “I’m not going to play at the next level. I’m looking to get a great education, make those great connections in an athletic department, with football coaches and experience (football) for one more season. …

“I had a great experience at TCU football-wise. I love the coaches. I loved the area — Fort Worth is a great area. Academically it was awesome — great professors, great administrators. It was just more the financial thing. Seeing what my long term goals were, I think it was best to switch to the sports administration track and save that money and try to get done a little sooner.”

Burnett was a walk-on at both Mississippi State and TCU.  In four seasons with the Bulldogs, the Pelham, Ala., native played in six games.  In that limited action, he completed both of his pass attempts for 33 yards.  He also ran for three yards on one carry.

(Tip O’ the Cap: 247Sports.com)