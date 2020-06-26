BYU football is the beneficiary of a rare portal reversal.

Late last week, it was reported that Isaiah Herron had decided to test leaving the BYU football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. In portal posts, we always include the following disclaimer: As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school.

This situation is exactly why as, on Instagram this week, Herron confirmed he is reversing his decision and remaining as part of the BYU football team. The redshirt sophomore defensive back stated on his social media post that the current climate in the country was the original impetus for his decision. And, in a circle-of-life way, the reason for his decision to remain in Provo as well.

Below is Herron’s full Instagram statement:

I want to start off by saying thank you to all the Historically black colleges and universities willing to give me an opportunity after I put my name in the transfer portal,” Herron posted. “I also want to thank BYU, from the entire football staff to the president. I want to make it clear that my intentions to leave were not because of BYU. This place has been nothing but great to me by providing opportunities and relationships that I’m grateful to have. The reason I wanted to leave was due to the current climate in America in regards to racial injustice and the killing of unarmed black men and women. I felt a historically black college was the best place that I could help tackle these injustices because of the culture and locations of the schools. With a little more time to think I have made the decision to stay here at BYU. I realized I can have an impact in this state by opening eyes here and help other African Americans in Utah because of the small amount of diversity that’s here. I’m looking forward to using my opportunities here to make a positive impact.

Herron was a two-star member of the BYU football Class of 2018. The Las Vegas native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of Nevada.

As a true freshman, Herron played in four games but was able to use a redshirt. A year ago, the defensive back started seven of the 11 games in which he played. During that action, he was credited with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Now that he has returned, Herron is expected to play an even bigger role in the Cougars secondary this season.