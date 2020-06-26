A positive spin for Clemson football? Herd immunity is right around the corner.
A week ago tonight, Clemson announced that, of the 315 tests administered to returning Tigers student-athletes and staff, 28 were positive for COVID-19. The school did not give a sport-by-sport breakdown of the positives. It was subsequently reported, though, that 23 of those involved Clemson football players.
Fast-forward one week, and Clemson confirmed Friday evening that another 14 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since that initial round of testing. Of the 47 positive tests involving Clemson student-athletes, 37 involve football players.
On the program’s official website, 120 football players are listed on the roster. That means that almost 31 percent of Tiger football players have tested positive for coronavirus.
All told, Clemson has administered 430 COVID-19 tests since June 1. of those, 47 have come back positive. Again, 37 of those are Clemson football players.
As it pertains to the new positives? From the school’s release:
Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals for a period of at least 10 days. Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.
The school also noted some common-sense guidelines. For the discerning fan who actually wants to see college football played this fall.
As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
Clemson is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Georgia Tech Sept. 3.
Louisiana football is not only killing it on the Power Five trail, but they’re adding to their 2020 recruiting class as well.
It was expected that Rhett Guidry would spend a year at a prep school, then be a part of some FBS school’s Class of 2021. If that was a tack he took, it was thought that the Baton Rouge tight end could very well end up at Pitt.
Instead, last weekend, Guidry took to Twitter to announce that he had committed to Louisiana football.
“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to sign with The University of Louisiana Lafayette for the 2020 season!” Guidry wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone who has impacted me through life and in this sport.”
Then Thursday of this week, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed on the official Twitter account of Louisiana football that the prospect is signed, sealed and delivered.
In addition to Louisiana and Pitt, the 6-5, 225-pound Guidry had also garnered interest from Akron.
And as for the Power Five prowess alluded to in the lede?
Earlier this month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program. In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school. This past Monday, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster. Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.
Louisiana is coming off an 11-win 2019 football campaign. That marked the most wins ever in a single season for the Sun Belt Conference school. In fact, it marked the first time the Ragin’ Cajun ever hit double-digit wins.
To the surprise of no one, one erstwhile Auburn player has moved down a rung on the college football ladder.
Way back in early December, Marquis McClain opted to take the first step in leaving the Auburn football team by entering the transfer database. Several months later, the wide receiver still hasn’t found a new football home. However, it was reported earlier this month that FCS schools appear to be the focus of McClain’s attention at the moment. Specifically, Alabama State, West Florida, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Iowa, Southern and Jacksonville State were mentioned as possibilities.
This week, McClain unofficially found that new home. And the receiver’s destination? FCS Southern. McLain made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.
“This was a pretty tough transition but I’m blessed to have an opportunity to find a new home at [Southern University],” McClain wrote.
McClain will come to the FCS school as a graduate transfer.
McClain was a three-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2016. The Crestview, Fla., product was the No. 88 player in the Sunshine State regardless of position.
During his time on The Plains, McClain appeared in 38 games. Most of that action with the Tigers, though, came on special teams. The 6-2, 224-pound receiver did manage to catch three passes for 84 yards, with a long of 37. He was also credited with a pair of tackles.
Texas State has had a love-hate relationship with the football transfer portal these past few months. When it comes to Power Five transfers, though, it’s been nothing but love.
Very late last year, Arkansas offensive lineman Silas Robinson (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Jahmyl Jeter (HERE) committed to the Sun Belt Conference school. Then, in late April, Texas offensive lineman JP Urquidez signaled his intention to transfer to the Bobcats as well.
This week brought in another former Power Five player as Wake Forest’s Waydale Jones is headed to Texas State football. While Jones didn’t confirm it on Twitter, he did retweet (with emojis) one of his former high school coaches making the announcement.
The wide receiver decided to leave the Demon Deacons in December of last year. He left the ACC school as a graduate of the university. He will also come to the SBC school armed with two years of eligibility.
Coming out of high school in Texas, Jones was a three-star 2017 signee.
During his time at Wake, Jones appeared in seven games. He caught five passes for 41 yards. All of those stats came in six appearances this past season.
The Power Fives notwithstanding, Texas State has seen its football roster hit by a few departures.
Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. In May, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database. A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal. Not long after, defensive lineman Devin Henderson did the same. Then, very late last month, running back Jaylin Nelson embarked on a potential transfer as well.
Texas State is coming off its second consecutive 3-9 football season, its first under head coach Jake Spavital. In fact, the Bobcats haven’t finished above-.500 since going 7-5 in 2014. The 2012 season was the program’s first at the FBS level.
Old Dominion and its football roster is benefitting from a previous coach-player relationship. Unofficially.
Back in February, Penn State’s Ricky Slade entered the NCAA transfer database. Last week, it was reported that the erstwhile Nittany Lions running back is likely headed to the Monarchs. Late this past week, Slade confirmed on Twitter that he has committed to Old Dominion football.
“New beginnings,” the back wrote. “[L]et’s get it @ODUFootball.”
One of the reasons why ODU is the landing? Ricky Rhane was hired by the Monarchs as its next head coach last December. His previous job? As the offensive coordinator at Penn State.
A five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Slade was rated as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the country. Slade was also the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia. Only two signees in PSU’s class that year, defensive end Micah Parsons and wide receiver Justin Shorter, were rated higher than Slade.
In two seasons in Happy Valley, Slade ran for 471 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 carries. This past season, he also caught 12 passes for another 105 yards.
Slade will more than likely have to sit out 2020, leaving him two years of eligibility moving forward.
Old Dominion is coming off a 1-11 football campaign. In early December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as the head coach at ODU. Wilder was the only coach the program had ever known.