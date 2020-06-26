Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A positive spin for Clemson football? Herd immunity is right around the corner.

A week ago tonight, Clemson announced that, of the 315 tests administered to returning Tigers student-athletes and staff, 28 were positive for COVID-19. The school did not give a sport-by-sport breakdown of the positives. It was subsequently reported, though, that 23 of those involved Clemson football players.

Fast-forward one week, and Clemson confirmed Friday evening that another 14 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since that initial round of testing. Of the 47 positive tests involving Clemson student-athletes, 37 involve football players.

On the program’s official website, 120 football players are listed on the roster. That means that almost 31 percent of Tiger football players have tested positive for coronavirus.

All told, Clemson has administered 430 COVID-19 tests since June 1. of those, 47 have come back positive. Again, 37 of those are Clemson football players.

As it pertains to the new positives? From the school’s release:

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals for a period of at least 10 days. Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.

The school also noted some common-sense guidelines. For the discerning fan who actually wants to see college football played this fall.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

Clemson is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Georgia Tech Sept. 3.