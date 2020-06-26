The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 26, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall releases statement as UConn trustees approve move back to Big East

THE SYNOPSIS: That was for the university’s non-football sports. For football, the Huskie spent one last season in the AAC. This season, they will play as an independent.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Autopsy showed Tyler Hilinski had CTE when he committed suicide this past January

THE SYNOPSIS: Out of the tragedy of the Washington State quarterback’s death, though, some good has come.

2014

THE HEADLINE: For sale: crab-themed ‘Catholics vs Criminoles’ t-shirts

THE SYNOPSIS: Notre Dame was set to face Florida State that 2014 season. In the summer ahead of it, and playing off of Jameis Winston‘s crab caper, well, some Fighting Irish fans went there. As for the game? No. 2 Florida State 31, No. 5 Notre Dame 27.

2013

THE HEADLINE: No bowl ban, 18-month show-cause for Chip Kelly in Oregon’s NCAA case

THE SYNOPSIS: Then the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly and Oregon both agreed they failed to monitor the program adequately when it came to the infamous Willie Lyles. Kelly, of course, is now the head coach at UCLA. His hiring by the Bruins came after his show-cause had expired.

2012

THE HEADLINE: It’s official: presidents approve four-team playoff

THE SYNOPSIS: It wasn’t the eight-team format I preferred, but it killed off the BCS. So it did its job. The four-team playoff formally debuted for the 2014 season.