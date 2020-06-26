Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Louisiana football is not only killing it on the Power Five trail, but they’re adding to their 2020 recruiting class as well.

It was expected that Rhett Guidry would spend a year at a prep school, then be a part of some FBS school’s Class of 2021. If that was a tack he took, it was thought that the Baton Rouge tight end could very well end up at Pitt.

Instead, last weekend, Guidry took to Twitter to announce that he had committed to Louisiana football.

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to sign with The University of Louisiana Lafayette for the 2020 season!” Guidry wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone who has impacted me through life and in this sport.”

Then Thursday of this week, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed on the official Twitter account of Louisiana football that the prospect is signed, sealed and delivered.

In addition to Louisiana and Pitt, the 6-5, 225-pound Guidry had also garnered interest from Akron.

And as for the Power Five prowess alluded to in the lede?

Earlier this month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program. In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school. This past Monday, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster. Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.

Louisiana is coming off an 11-win 2019 football campaign. That marked the most wins ever in a single season for the Sun Belt Conference school. In fact, it marked the first time the Ragin’ Cajun ever hit double-digit wins.