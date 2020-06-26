Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Old Dominion and its football roster is benefitting from a previous coach-player relationship. Unofficially.

Back in February, Penn State’s Ricky Slade entered the NCAA transfer database. Last week, it was reported that the erstwhile Nittany Lions running back is likely headed to the Monarchs. Late this past week, Slade confirmed on Twitter that he has committed to Old Dominion football.

“New beginnings,” the back wrote. “[L]et’s get it @ODUFootball.”

One of the reasons why ODU is the landing? Ricky Rhane was hired by the Monarchs as its next head coach last December. His previous job? As the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

A five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Slade was rated as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the country. Slade was also the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia. Only two signees in PSU’s class that year, defensive end Micah Parsons and wide receiver Justin Shorter, were rated higher than Slade.

In two seasons in Happy Valley, Slade ran for 471 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 carries. This past season, he also caught 12 passes for another 105 yards.

Slade will more than likely have to sit out 2020, leaving him two years of eligibility moving forward.

Old Dominion is coming off a 1-11 football campaign. In early December, Bobby Wilder stepped down as the head coach at ODU. Wilder was the only coach the program had ever known.