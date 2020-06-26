As it turns out, Matthew Baldwin‘s stay with TCU football was a relatively brief one.
Baldwin (pictured, No. 18) confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this week that he has decided to give up the sport of football and walk away. Why? Injuries. “Couldn’t get out of the injury loop with back and knee,” the quarterback told the Star-Telegram in a text message.
The decision to essentially retire from football was born out of a meeting between Baldwin and TCU head football coach Gary Patterson earlier this month. Baldwin’s mother explained just what her son has been going through physically.
Baldwin’s mother, Mindy, said it was a difficult decision for the family to make. At the end of the day, though, three knee surgeries and a nagging back injury forced Baldwin to move on from football.
“We thought this break would be the perfect chance to get his back well,” Mindy Baldwin said. “He did PT, various shots, a nerve ablation, but nothing has worked.
“We are all so heartbroken that Matthew won’t be suiting up this year, but we will be cheering those guys on.
Baldwin began his collegiate career at Ohio State as a four-star 2018 signee. The Austin, Tex., native was rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country. He suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2018 campaign, although he likely would’ve sat behind Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell anyway.
Baldwin opted to transfer from Ohio State following the 2018 campaign, ultimately landing with TCU football. After having his initial appeal denied, Baldwin was granted an immediate-eligibility waiver by the NCAA that would’ve allowed him to play in 2019. However, he never played a down for the Horned Frogs.
It’s expected that Baldwin will remain at the university as a student. He’ll also remain on scholarship. He won’t, though, count against the 85-player scholarship limit for the program.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall releases statement as UConn trustees approve move back to Big East
THE SYNOPSIS: That was for the university’s non-football sports. For football, the Huskie spent one last season in the AAC. This season, they will play as an independent.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Autopsy showed Tyler Hilinski had CTE when he committed suicide this past January
THE SYNOPSIS: Out of the tragedy of the Washington State quarterback’s death, though, some good has come.
2014
THE HEADLINE: For sale: crab-themed ‘Catholics vs Criminoles’ t-shirts
THE SYNOPSIS: Notre Dame was set to face Florida State that 2014 season. In the summer ahead of it, and playing off of Jameis Winston‘s crab caper, well, some Fighting Irish fans went there. As for the game? No. 2 Florida State 31, No. 5 Notre Dame 27.
2013
THE HEADLINE: No bowl ban, 18-month show-cause for Chip Kelly in Oregon’s NCAA case
THE SYNOPSIS: Then the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly and Oregon both agreed they failed to monitor the program adequately when it came to the infamous Willie Lyles. Kelly, of course, is now the head coach at UCLA. His hiring by the Bruins came after his show-cause had expired.
2012
THE HEADLINE: It’s official: presidents approve four-team playoff
THE SYNOPSIS: It wasn’t the eight-team format I preferred, but it killed off the BCS. So it did its job. The four-team playoff formally debuted for the 2014 season.
UAB has been on a football scheduling tear of late.
In early May, UAB announced a future home-and-home with in-state rival Troy. Just this week, UAB announced yet another future football home-and-home with the same Sun Belt Conference school. In between, UAB unveiled future one-off games vs. LSU and Georgia.
Tuesday, South Alabama confirmed that it has come to an agreement with UAB on a future two-game football series. The Jaguars and Blazers will meet at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile on Sept. 14, 2030, with the second contest coming at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Sept. 6 the next year. It’s the second two-game contract between the two schools, as South and UAB met in Birmingham last September and are scheduled to play in Mobile on Sept. 26 this fall.
“We’re excited about the series with UAB, they have been an outstanding program winning at a high level since starting up again,” said Jaguars head coach Steve Campbell in a statement. “It’s always great to play an in-state school, we recruit the Birmingham area so we are competing for a lot of the same kids since we are in such close proximity. It’s just a natural rivalry, I think it’s great that we will play this series.”
The schools have faced each other just once as FBS programs. That came in 2019, a 35-3 win for the Blazers.
UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019. The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history. The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school. The previous high for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.
South Alabama, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a 2-10 season in the second year under Campbell. The Jaguars have never finished above .500 since making the move to the FBS level in 2012. The closest they came was a 6-6 record in 2013.
It’s getting to the point where you wonder if the NCAA will pull the plug on the Early Signing Period entirely. For just this cycle, of course.
As the coronavirus pandemic effectively shuttered the sports world, the NCAA announced in mid-March that it was putting a halt to all in-person recruiting until at least April 15. That month, the dead period was extended through May 31. In May, another extension took us to June 30. In late May, it was extended out through July 31.
As we are less than a week away from the calendar flipping from June to July, the NCAA announced Thursday evening that the recruiting dead period has been extended out through Aug. 31. The latest edict impacts all sports, not just football.
“The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis,” a release from the NCAA stated. “A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur.”
Ole Miss has looked to a service academy to significantly bolster its football roster. Unofficially.
Back in mid-March, Jacob Springer signaled his intention to transfer from Navy by entering the NCAA transfer database. A little over three months later, the striker utilized Instagram to announce that he has committed to the Ole Miss football team.
If the move comes to fruition, Springer would be headed to the Rebels as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
Springer was a two-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Midshipmen. His recruiting pedigree, though, belies the potential for production he brings to Ole Miss football.
After playing in six games as a true freshman, Springer saw action in a dozen in 2018. He started four of those contests, intercepting a pair of passes in that action. The Missouri product had a breakout season in 2019, starting 10 games for the Midshipmen. He led the team in both tackles for loss (16) and sacks (eight). The latter total is tied for third-most in academy history, the former tied for the fifth-most.
Following the regular season, Springer was accorded second-team All-AAC honors.
While he played a hybrid linebacker/safety (striker) position at Navy, Springer Will Likely work in the secondary for the SEC school.