The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: AAC statement on UConn’s departure: We wish them well

THE SYNOPSIS: All of the Huskies’ non-football sports left for the Big East. The Huskies will play their first season as a college football independent in 2020.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma State AD regrets public comments about Mike Gundy’s recruiting

THE SYNOPSIS: Regret has seemingly taken up permanent residence in Stillwater.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Ole Miss OL Laremy Tunsil charged with domestic violence after defending his mother

THE SYNOPSIS: On the field, Tunsil was everything as advertised on the field. Off the field, well… ya see…

2013

THE HEADLINE: Kirk Herbstreit signs with ESPN through 2022

THE SYNOPSIS: We have not been able to find evidence that ESPN has extended Herbstreit’s contract even further in the ensuing seven years.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Atlanta wants in on hosting a playoff game too

THE SYNOPSIS: As the Peach Bowl, Atlanta has hosted a pair of semifinal matchups (2016 season, 2019). The city also hosted the championship game for the 2017 season.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Russell Wilson opts for football, Wisconsin

THE SYNOPSIS: Wilson eschewed baseball, Auburn in doing so. The rest, as they say, is history.